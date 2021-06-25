U.K. health chief caught breaking covid protocol on camera

Matthew John David Hancock, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of the United Kingdom, was born on October 2, 1978. He was Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport for six months in 2018. Since 2010, he has served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for West Suffolk. He is a member of the Conservative Party.

Confession to Everyone

After photographs of him embracing his top assistant surfaced on Friday (June 25), British Health Secretary Matt Hancock confessed to breaking social distance protocols, and Prime Minister said he considered the issue was now ended. Hancock kissed the lady – a friend recruited for a taxpayer-funded position – in his office, according to photos published on the front page of the Sun.

Hancock confessed and said, “I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances, I have let people down and am very sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

Opposition Labour Party

Boris Johnson’s spokesperson said that the prime minister had accepted Hancock’s apologies and had complete faith in him.

He stated, “(He) considers the matter closed.”

Johnson has been urged to fire Hancock by the opposition Labour Party.

Then Spokesman added that, despite the government’s best efforts to conceal it, this situation is far from done, while having a secret relationship with an aide he nominated to a taxpayer-funded post, Matt Hancock appears to have been caught breaching the laws he enacted.

Questions raised on Hancock’s judgment

Hancock is now at the forefront of the govt’s battle against the coronavirus outbreak, addressing on tv often to urge the public to follow strict laws and defend his dept’s response to the issue. The photos prompted additional concerns about Hancock’s judgment, both in selecting a mate for a taxpayer-funded position and in violating Johnson’s government’s guidelines for millions of people.

Hancock was judged in February to have behaved unlawfully by not disclosing information of contracts made during the COVID-19 epidemic, after being chastised for his handling of the early months of the pandemic. Hancock has received criticism for his department’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, especially during the early months when it battled to deliver testing as well as safety equipment to medical staff treating COVID-19 cases.

