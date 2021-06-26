Fans Disappointed Again as “So I’m a Spider, So What?” Episode 24 Gets Delayed | Official Release Date by the Production

So I’m a Spider, So What? is basically an anime interpretation of a Japanese light novel series with the same name. The novel was originally written by Okina Baba. In January 2021 Millepensee announced that they will be releasing the series which will be the adaptation of the novel. There comes a time where the story proceeds in two different directions one which follows the spider girl and in the other way it follows reincarnated classmates.

on 24th June 2021, the production announced through their official website that due to some unforeseen circumstances during their pre-production work the 24th episode of the series will be postponed.

Fans of So I’m a Spider, So What? were eagerly waiting for the 24th episode of the series which is the last episode of the two-cour. Fans were disappointed by this news from the production and they were even more disappointed as they didn’t inform anything regarding an updated release date. We encourage you to stay tuned for every latest update.

Expected Release Date of 24th Episode

It is very unfortunate that till now the production has not announced any expected release date. And due to its popularity, there are many rumors regarding its release. But as soon as we get some confirmed news from our sources we will definitely update our readers here itself. Primarily, pandemic halted the released date and now there are some production issues.

Currently, no one knows when the next episode will be released but we can just hope for the best.

Storyline Till Now

The story of the series starts from a majestic world that faces continuous fights between the lords of Heroes and Demons. During one of these epic fights, a spell misfired and hits a school in Japan in which everyone died. But the students of the school were fortunate enough that they were reincarnated in another world. Many of the students were reincarnated in royal families or as noble persons. But one of the Students named Shiraori was reincarnated as a spider-type monster. The Story follows her as she struggled for her survival with the help of her human knowledge and positivity.

Where to Watch all the Episodes

The series was licensed to MediaLink in some parts of Asia such as Southeast Asia and South Asia while it streams on the Ani-One YouTube channel and Bilibili. But across other parts of the world, the series is licensed by Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll is also thinking to release its English dubbed version to stream in other parts of the world.