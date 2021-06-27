Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Bought a house in Beverly hills worth $10 million

Brooklyn Beckham is now a model as well as a photographer whose famed mom and dad are David Beckham, a footballer, and Victoria Beckham, a former Spice Girl. On March 4, 1999, Brooklyn Joseph Beckham was born, and five weeks later, he made his media debut. Brooklyn Beckham is the younger son of footballer David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, a former Spice Girl who is now a fashion designer.

Nicola Anne Peltz was born on January 9, 1995, in New York City. Her breakout performance came in the 2010 film The Last Airbender as Katara. She co-starred as Bradley Martin in the A&E drama series Bates Motel from 2013 to 2015. In the 2014 film Transformers: Age of Extinction, she portrayed Tessa Yeager.

Major Step

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have taken another major step forward in their relationship. Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz, are well on their way to a joyful, married life, and also they couple made happy to mention to take care of one of the most essential aspects of their lovely house in Los Angeles. David Beckham’s younger child, who is only 22 years old, and his wife, Nicola, have just purchased a stunning Beverly Hills house for a staggering $10.5 million.

Purchased a house

The engaged pair purchased a house in Beverly Hills, California, for more than $10 million. The nearly 7,000-square-foot home is not far from where David and his family resided while he was a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy. According to real estate records, the home was only completed last year and has 5 bedrooms, a beautiful kitchen, a pool, Jacuzzi, a wine cellar, and other amenities. It also has incredible views of Los Angeles as well as the Beverly Hills.

Carl Gambino and Alexander Santaniello of Compass Real Estate Company were the listing brokers. The patrons were represented by Rodeo Realty’s Alexa Kort.

Brooklyn and Nicola, both 26, have remained silent about the purchase of their new home, which comes almost exactly one year after he proposed to the 26-year-old model.

