Clear up the Climax of The Seventh day Horror Movie | Complete Abstract

About The Seventh Day –

The Movie named “The Seventh Day” is a 2021 American horror film written and directed by Justin P. Lange. And the cast Guy Pearce, Vadhir Derbez, Stephen Lang and Keith David. In this movie, there are murders and it is a haunted movie having thrilling suspense in it.

It was released on 26 March 2021 by Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment.

The cast of The Seventh Day is-

Guy Pearce as Father Peter Costello

Vadhir Derbez as Father Daniel Garcia

Stephen Lang as Archbishop

Chris Galust as Young Peter

Keith David as Father Louis

Robin Bartlett as Helen

Brady Jenness as Charlie Giroux

Tristan Riggs as Nicholas Miller

Hannah Alline Culwell as Mrs. Miller

Heath Freeman as Mr. Miller

Acoryé White as George

The Student of the Priest is preparing his mentor, named father Louis for a ceremony of exorcism for a boy named “Nicky” who was 10 years old. Father Louis was killed by Demon by a pectoral shoot cross in the throat. And later it was revealed that the boy was buried alive as Peter was unable to banish the demon.

In present New Orleans, the old father Peter Costello meets Father Daniel Garcia who just completed his degree and became graduate from a seminary from Chicago. Archbishop appoints for assisting Father Peter to Father Daniel on this mission as an exorcist.

The Shocking and Thrilling Climax Explanation-

Peter takes Daniel to the homeless shelter run by a nice old lady to test for Daniel to find someone possessed by the demon and exorcise it. Then the boy finds a man and tries to perform an exorcism on him. Then an old lady appears and asks to leave. Daniel starts performing an exorcism on him, but he disappears with Charlie. Peter, a demon who possesses Peter’s body attacks Daniel, but he used to kill the demon in the neck with a pectoral cross, killing him right away.