The well-known American actress who was born on 29th July 1982 Allison Mack, is best known for her performance as Chloe Sullivan on Smallville and Amanda on Fx’s Wilfred. She became more popular after she played the role of a teenager as Superman’s close friend in Smallville. However, reports and news from the FBI agents shocked the audience as she was found to be a member of the NXIVM group on 20th April 2018 which involved sex trafficking and conspiracy-like forced labor sex conspiracy.

Allison Mack, a TV star who was a prominent figure in a scandal-plagued, conspiracy organization in New York City, admitted guilt to her crimes and was arrested for law-breaking activity in April 2009, and is set to be sentenced on June 30, 2021. She admitted in front of the jury that she had gotten her hands dirty by forcing women to work as sex slaves for her organization.

Is she going to be imprisoned or put to death?

According to her lawyer, Mack can be imprisoned for up to 14 to 17 years under the guidelines that are being recommended by the court. Her defense lawyer urged before the hearing that imprisonment or probation can be a suitable punishment for Mack to which the prosecutors agreed because of her cooperative behavior.

Mack and her partner Raniere

It is believed that Mack was a member of Raniere’s circle and this circle is said to consist of actors and actresses which included many other billionaires. Investigators claimed that she took the role of “master” and instructed its “slaves” to complete tasks that she would demand. She even took nude pictures, and in many cases indulge herself in sex activities with Raniere.

However, in March 2008, As the police pursued him, Raniere, Mack, and others fled to Mexico in the hopes of reviving the organization. Mack was arrested a few days later when he was apprehended and brought to the United States. Mack spoke to investigators about Raniere’s endorsement of “the use of demeaning and threatening behavior, involving racist comments, to humiliate slavery,” according to the detectives. According to them, she also presented a recording of a conversation she had with Raniere regarding the branding. Raniere was imprisoned to 120 years in prison last year for his guilt on sex-trafficking crimes.

