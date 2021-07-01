Big Brother 23: Meet the 16 new housemates and know about them

Big brother which is considered to be the second-longest-running reality show is an American TV show that is based on a reality show having the same name produced by John originally in the Dutch. The characters in the series take inspiration from 1949’s famous book “Nineteen Eighty-Four”‘ written by George Orwell. The American version was aired for the first time on 5th July 2000 on Columbia Broadcast System.

CBS has enlisted 16 newish cast members for the 23rd season, following the much-maligned All-Stars season past summer.

After CBS vowed last November that Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) competitors will make up roughly 50percent of the overall of its unrehearsed series casts commencing with the 2021-22 Television season, this year’s batch of participants is notably more varied than prior seasons.

Teams and the gameplay

A professional dancer, forensic scientist, lawyer, phlebotomist, son of a boxing hero, and flight attendant named Champagne are some of the 16 new people on the show who will visit the Big Brother house this summer. They’ll compete for $500,000 while attempting to maintain as much dignity as possible – not even an easy thing on a program that wraps its contestants in ridiculously themed unitards as well as compels participants to be splashed by the snot of a huge animatronic squirrel dubbed OTEV.

According to executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, the new competitors will face a variety of new challenges when they come through the door in teams of four in which with individual groups trying to become a captain right away. During the first month of the season, the four leaders will split the contestants among teams, and if one of those squads achieves Head of The household, that whole team is protected from elimination that week.

When it will be aired?

Big Brother season 23 will be premiere on July 7 at 8 p.m. on the Columbia Broadcasting System(CBS). I’ll be watching on the first Night to see that who are the new People in the house, and also I’ll most likely be watching the live streams on Paramount+ as soon as possible to have the actual story about what’s going on inside the house.

Big Brother 23, 16 brand new cast

Azah Awasum

Brent Champagne

Britini D’Angelo

Christie Valdiserri

Derek Frazier

Derek Xiao

Brandon “Frenchie” French

Christian Birkenberger

Hannah Chaddha

Kyland Young

Sarah Steagall

Tiffany Mitchell

Travis Long

Whitney Williams

Xavier Prather

Alyssa Lopez

Also Read- Meghan McCain exiting ‘The View’: Official Announcement soon