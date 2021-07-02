Angelina Jolie is dating The Weeknd: Find out details

Angelina Jolie, real name Angelina Jolie Voight, is an American actress and filmmaker most recognized for her sex appeal and agitation, and also her generous efforts. She was born on June 4, 1975, in Los Angeles, California. She received an Academy Award for her supporting performance in Girl, Interrupted as a psychiatric patient (1999).

The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, was a Canadian rhythm-and-blues singer and songwriter probably most famous for his clear and specific songs regarding drugs and sex, many of whom were biographical, as well as his rising falsetto as well as its unique tremolo. He was born on February 16, 1990, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are dating?

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were spotted eating dinner together in Los Angeles at night. They were photographed leaving Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant, last night by photographers. They spent long enough together for dinner night. The Weeknd dressed in a denim jacket, a dark shirt, and pants, whereas Jolie dressed in a brown trench and just a black silk gown for the events.

While it’s not inconceivable that it would be a date (both Jolie and The Weeknd are presently unmarried), a source informed that it was more certainly a business meeting. They are definitely not attempting to conceal [the dinner date]. He is undeniably keen on breaking into the film industry. He has a new HBO series in which he stars.”

The Weeknd’s latest series.

In his next endeavor, The Weeknd will appear in The Idol, an HBO Max series. The Weeknd is indeed a co-writer on the program, which “accompanies a lady pop singer who has a romance with an interesting L.A. club manager who is the head of a clandestine cult,” according to the description. Reza Fahi and Sam Levinson (Euphoria) both serve as executive producers on the project. The artist has scripted a scene of American Dad after blaming the Grammys of fraud.

Since then, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd haven’t yet spoken out about the leaked photographs of their meal in Los Angeles, or the prospect of the actress entering the musician’s forthcoming HBO series.

