Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus caught holding hands after dating rumors

Demetria Devonne Lovato (Demi) was born in Dallas, Texas on August 20, 1992. Demi began learning the piano just at age of seven and also developed a passion for music. Demi’s first film role has been on Barney & Friends when she was just seven years old. Demi does indeed have a great music profession as well. She made appearances on both the Camp Rock soundtracks as well as released her own CDs. Don’t Forget, her debut album, reached number two on the Billboard charts.

A tremendous American singer, songwriter, and actor who was born on January 8, 2000, named Noah Lindsey Cyrus. In 2016, she produced her first single “Make Me (Cry),” which featured Labrinth’s vocals. Cyrus is the youngest sibling of Trace, Brandi, and Miley Cyrus, as well as the fifth kid of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus. In 2017, Cyrus was designated one of Time magazine’s 30 Most Influential Teens. At the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Cyrus got the award for Best New Artist.

Earlier this week, the two musicians have been seen holding hands at the Space Jam where A New Legacy celebrated inside the Park At Night at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California.

Rumors

Lovato and Cyrus recently collaborated on a song called “Easy,” which was featured on their current album, “Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over”.

The performance comes just a week after Cyrus and Lovato debuted their duet at the YouTube Pride 2021 event. The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles accompanied the artists.

People wondered if they were more than buddies at the time because of their behavior throughout the recording sessions. They’ve been hanging together and are extremely close. Also, some of them claim they have supper once in a while, but it isn’t romantic. They gathered together for this track, which came together somewhat last minute, and they hung around.

Lovato previously dated Joe Jonas and Wilmer Valderrama, and in 2020 she was temporarily committed to actor Max Ehrich. In 2018, Cyrus had a tumultuous breakdown from rapper Lil Xan.

