Quentin Tarantino ditches hollywood for Publishing Industry

A well-known film director of America as well as he is also an amazing screenwriter, producer, novelist, and actor whose name is Quentin Jerome born on March 27, 1963. Nonlinear narratives, dark humor, stylized violence, prolonged conversation, ensemble casts, allusions to popular culture, alternate past, even neo-noir are all hallmarks of his films. Tarantino was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, and raised in Los Angeles.

Quentin Heading towards Publishing Industry

Before he quits, Quentin Tarantino claims to have one more film about him. He had enough time to write a novel based on one of his most latest films, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”. The director’s new novel, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” is already a No. 1 top seller book in Amazon’s Film Tie-In Fiction Bestsellers, Kindle Edition.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which had a star-studded ensemble headed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie and was released globally in August 2019. At the 2020 Academy Awards, the film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including the greatest actor for Pitt as well as the best set design for Nancy Haigh and Barbara Ling.

A big turn in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Novel

Tarantino has transformed his latest movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, into a book, altering the narrative, ramping up the storylines, laminating reality and alt.reality pastiche, and sprinkling in new episodes. The product is packed in a format similar to the New English Library paperbacks which used to be found on supermarket and pharmacy carousel displays. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows in the footsteps of the film. Some of the conversations are almost word by word identical. However, the novel differs from the film in both subtle and big ways.

The novel serves as a mnemonic that Tarantino is a very good writer, and that should go without saying that his screenwriting skills are transferable to fiction, not just in the fireworks of language but also in the basic components of narrative. He’s perhaps not at the level of Elmore Leonard, but he, too, is pleasantly cool with the literary mainstreams. I finished it all in one sit, just like a movie. He adds advertising for old commercial paperbacks, both genuine and fictional, in the endpapers, like Erich Segal’s Oliver’s Story, the sequel to Love Story (“Soon to be a blockbuster film feature”).

