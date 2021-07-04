You’d be pardoned for remembering about Star Wars: Visions, which was one of a slew of Star Wars-related projects unveiled by Disney at its Investor Day event in December, among considerably more flashy projects like Ahsoka and Andor. Fans of the franchise were given more than just a problem description for the project, like with most of the other shows: A collection of short films by some of Japan’s most well-known animation companies. It’s fascinating, to say the least—what does “anime Star Wars” look like?

See how it turns out:

Akira Kurosawa, a Japanese filmmaker, was a favorite of George Lucas. While Lucas would later actively contribute to the master’s line of work by creating the lustrous 1990 film Dreams, his honors began far earlier. Without Kurosawa’s 1958 masterpiece The Hidden Fortress, there would be no Star Wars.

That’s the most exciting aspect of it all—witnessing a slew of fresh artists take a crack about what “Star Wars” is meant to look like. It’s a huge cosmos, and it was always at its finest when it ventures into its weirdest, most varied reaches.

Release Date

The launch of the animated series Star Wars: Visions has been confirmed by Lucasfilm and Disney +, with all 9 episodes premiering on September 22, 2021.

Seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to #StarWarsVisions, a collection of animated Original Short Films, streaming September 22 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/vnPLgETmMg — Star Wars (@starwars) July 3, 2021

The following is a list of studios and Star Wars: Visions shorts:

Kamikaze Douga – The Duel

Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – Lop and Ochō

Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) – Tatooine Rhapsody

Trigger – The Twins

Trigger – The Elder

Kinema Citrus – The Village Bride

Science Saru – Akakiri

Science Saru – T0-B1

Production IG – The Ninth Jedi

The Novel of Boba Fett, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, The Acolyte Lando, A Droid Story, and The Mandalorian, which is gearing up for the third season, is among Lucasfilm’s other Star Wars programs, as is The Bad Batch, which is now running.

Also Read- The music group co-founder Barry Gibb seen with his wife Linda Gray in outing in Miami