‘Succession’ Season 3 Teaser released: Kendall Roy rebels against Logan and Full of drama

About Succession TV Series-

Succession is an American television series that is full of comedy and drama. It was first telecasted on 3 June 2018 under the director Jesse Armstrong. This series is a package full of drama and comedy. As it also won my awards for the best drama movie and it has become very famous as everyone wants to get information about what will happen in season 3.

‘Succession’ Season 3 New Teaser Released-

Succession is the Television series in which we have already completed 2 seasons. A new teaser is released for the 3 seasons of the Succession which is a short video of 67 seconds. This teaser shows that the story will be continued from the end of season 2 and its shows some war clips too.

Plot For Season 3:

Jesse Armstrong picked the last plot from season 2 and continued in season 3. At the end of season 2, Kendall Roy who was doing the role of Jeremy Strong took a move against his father Logan whose role was played by Brian Cox who was a media mogul.

There must a war as in the Teaser we saw some war scenes with Logan and Kendall. This series was telecasting on HBO Channel but there is no news for season 3 or there are no such updates that when will season 3 will land up. Someone asked the HBO programming chief that when will be the season 3 of Succession will be out, this “Halloween Fall or Christmas Fall”. and then he smiled and replied that the cases of Corona positive are still on. So we have to take precautions.

Succession already won 7 Emmys in 2020 and also for the best drama series. As it very famous, it has a very big fan following and everyone wants to see the new season 3 and they are willing to get the news about the new season.

