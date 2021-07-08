OREO announced two new flavors Salted Caramel Brownie and Apple Cider Donut throughout the Fall

In its Livestream press conference on July 8, OREO officially announced that in this ongoing fall they are all set to add to new flavors on every cookie fan’s taste buds. These two new flavors are Salted Caramel Brownie and Apple Cider Donut which are all set to overpower the cookie market across the globe.

OREO and its history

On March 6, 1912, OREO was first introduced in the US. Since then it has never looked back as currently it is manufactured and liked in almost every major country across the globe. OREO as a company manufactures mainly two kinds of products, wafers or biscuits with a sweet creme filling.

Many countries claim that they are the ones who first manufactured (because of its connections with French and ancient Greeks) OREO despite that its origin is still unknown.

But if we consider OREO Biscuit it is believed to be first developed and produced by the National Biscuit Company (currently known as Nabisco) in 1912 at its Chelsea, New York City factory. This factory is present in the Chelsea Market complex, located on Ninth Avenue between 15th and 16th Streets.

Since then OREO has supported many causes such as in June 2012, they introduced a rainbow-colored creme OREO cookie to celebrate LGBT Pride month.

Basic Ingredients to make OREO Biscuit at home

OREO is recognized for its consistency and most of the ingredients of OREO cookies have remained largely unchanged from the original. It has a variety of flavors that have emerged over time for which many other ingredients are also used. But the classic OREO cookie is mainly made using these eleven main ingredients:

Sugar Unbleached enriched flour High oleic canola oil or palm oil Cocoa (treated with alkali) High-fructose corn syrup Leavening agent (baking soda or monocalcium phosphate) Corn starch Salt Soy lecithin Vanillin Chocolate

All about the New flavor

The first new flavor is Salted Caramel Brownie. As per some initial reviews by OREO tasters this new flavor has a combination of delicious layers of simple creme, caramel and brownie flavored creme. Other than this it is also the first time when OREO has sprinkled salt on top of its chocolate wafer.



Another new flavor is Apple Cider Donut. Tasters of OREO described this as “apple cider flavored creme sandwiched between Golden OREO cookies.” Comparing with Salted Caramel Brownie it will be more on the sweeter side.

Considering the Fall season it might be possible that OREO introduced other flavors too. As they have never failed to surprise their cookie lover around the globe.

Also Read: Listeria Outbreak in Delaware and Texas, the CDC indicates its link with pre-cooked chicken