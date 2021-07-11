Hideki Matsuyama, Matthew Wolff, and many more players withdraw their name from British Open 2021

Despite that, the British Open 2021 has started with the COVID-19 protocol restrictions. Many players such as US Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, Matthew Wolff, K.H. Lee, and Danny Lee have withdrawn their names from the tournament. Some of these players have withdrawn due to the fear of the pandemic, whereas some made this decision after being tested COVID positive.

Reasons for Withdrawals from British Open 2021

It was also very disappointing for the fans as many of the major players also took their names out of the tournament.

K.H. Lee who recently won his first PGA Tour event at the AT&T Byron Nelson has withdrawn his name from the tournament as he is expecting the birth of his child during the time of the open. While New Zealand golfer Danny Lee opted out due to a wrist injury he faced after his match with Matthew Wolff.

While 22-year-old world No. 35 Matthew Wolff did not provide his fans any update regarding why he is not a part of the US Open 2021 but earlier he took a break from the game as he wanted to take care of his mental health.

One of the most disappointing news came when the news came that Hideki Matsuyama will not be part of British Open 2021 as on the 2nd of July he was tested COVID positive and since then he has self-isolated himself. He will be replaced by Harold Varner III. In a recent statement to his fans, he said that “I’m feeling fine but haven’t been able to practice in preparation for The Open,”.

COVID protocols and Restrictions

The list of players leaving the tournament is rising continuously as currently, a total of eight players have now withdrawn from the Open for various reasons, with Kevin Na citing international travel requirements for his decision to miss the year’s final major.

The organizers are trying their level best to monitor and manage the protocols and organize a safe and entertaining environment for players. The basic guidelines prohibit the players from going to bars, restaurants, and supermarkets during tournament week. Making it a Bio bubble sort of environment.

Alos Read: Faze Clan Fires Kay, and Suspends Jarvis, Nikan, and Teeqo Over the allegations of ‘Crypto pump’