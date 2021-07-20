Naruto Creator Redesigns Dragon Ball Cover Art, giving Goku an amazing new makeover on Commemorate Series’ 40th Anniversary

The fantastic new cover gives the series a fresh look

Dragon Ball is an anime series created in 1984 by Akira Toriyama. It describes the adventures of a young boy named Goku who learns martial arts in order to become the strongest fighter.

In honor of Akira Toriyama’s groundbreaking Dragon Ball series’ 40th anniversary in 2024, mangaka Masashi Kishimoto of the extremely famous Naruto manga series is one of 41 manga artists who will recreate the classic cover from the series.

Kishimoto was assigned the reconfiguration of the 11th volume of Dragon Ball. This is part of the three-year Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project.

The action in the 11th volume starts three years after Goku first summons Shenron and continues the story of the Tenka’ichi Budkai tournament from the last volume.

There are many speculations regarding who will take part in the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project. Rumor has it that renowned names like Eiichiro Oda of ‘One Piece’, Hiromu Arakawa of ‘Full Metal Alchemist’, and Hajime Isayama of ‘Attack on Titan’ is going to participate, though nothing has been made official yet.

The Dragon Ball series is also famous for its spin-offs such as the well-known Dragon Ball Z, which is a complex sequel that diversifies the original story. It includes time travel and the Super Saiyan transformation.

Another interesting rewriting of Goku’s story is Dragon Ball Super. We can notice Toriyama’s pattern of enlarging his characters’ realm by incorporating other realities, along with plenty of new transformations.

Toriyama’s work has had a great impact to this day, making anime and manga more popular across the United States.

