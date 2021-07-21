Dolly Parton recreates her iconic 1978 Playboy cover pose on the occasion of Her Husband’s Birthday

A pleasant surprise

To surprise her husband Carl Dean on his 79th birthday on Tuesday, the country music icon Dolly Parton created her own cover, duplicating one she made for the Playboy newspaper back in 1978.

Playboy’s bowtie-wearing bunny mascot, created by the late Hugh Hefner in 1953, became one of the most renowned American trademarks in history.

Dolly Parton posted a social media video in which she showed the surprise for her husband.

The 75-year-old claimed her spouse of more than 50 years had always admired her cover and that she had hoped to duplicate the look for her own milestone 75th birthday this year. Despite the fact that the print edition of the well-known men’s magazine was discontinued in March 2020, the star decided to make her own cover in remembrance of the 1978 iconic cover pose.

Dolly Parton claimed in the video:

‘Remember some time back I said I was going to pose on Playboy magazine when I’m 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy. So I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that.’

She added a funny matching caption to the post: ‘It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl. Happy birthday my love!’.

Throwing humor into the situation, Dolly compared the original picture with the new one:

‘I was kind of a little butterball in that one, well I’m string cheese now. But he’ll probably think I’m cream cheese – I hope!’

Respecting their private marriage, Dolly Parton captured in a picture only the back of her husband’s head.

A generous superstar

Dolly Parton has recreated the cover after a year in which she was hailed for ‘curing coronavirus’ after contributing with the sum of $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, a partner of the US firm Moderna, which produced one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

She rewrote Jolene, her famous hit, so as to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19:

‘Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine – I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine – because once you’re dead, then that’s a bit too late.’

Liked this article? You might also want to read Jason Sudeikis speaks up on break-up with his ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde and Her Rumored Relationship with Harry Styles.