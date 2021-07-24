Emmerdale spoilers: Latest video exposed at Meena Jutla’s murder of Leanna Cavanagh

Proceed with caution: Emmerdale spoilers ahead!!!

Killer at a funeral

One of the only inhabitants of the Emmerdale village who attended Leanna’s burial is the monster who threw her over a bridge her a few weeks earlier.

In sequences that Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) finds difficult to witness, Liam gives a sincere and emotional farewell, fighting to hold back tears. Meena, on the other hand, finds great joy in observing the grieving GP pay tribute to his murdered daughter, and in a bizarre gesture, she grips Leanna’s ring, which she’d put on a chain around her neck to the funeral.

After seeing heartbroken Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) bid farewell to daughter Leanna (Mimi Slinger), Meena Jutla’s (Paige Sandhu) cold and callous personality may turn to be her doom. Meena is among the mourners on the day of the burial as she continues to hide her crime. She continues to fiddle with the piece of jewelry, her gaze fixed on Liam, who kneels before his daughter’s coffin.

Meena’s actions, however, put her homicidal secret in jeopardy, as her reluctance to let the ring alone causes it to slip from the chain and roll across the floor, colliding with Liam’s shoe. The assassin is stuck in place as she realizes what she committed.

Will the murderer be discovered?

Is Liam going to find out that Meena murdered his daughter? Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) had already figured out that Leanna’s ring is gone, as viewers will know. If he finds the object near his foot, Liam may be able to connect the dots and to conclude that Meena is guilty for his daughter’s death!

Actor Jonny McPherson said in an interview:

‘I suppose it would be interesting if Liam did find out, and what would happen as a consequence.’

Other main events in Emmerdale (SPOILERS!)

The sequence is saturated with suspense, making the viewers grip their seats tight. Besides the obvious psychological tension, the show also brings in various mysteries and surprises – Jacob and Liam confront each other, Meena is on the verge of getting caught with the murder of Leanna, Aaron lashes out at his younger sister Liv, and Marlon finds out about April’s secret.

Fans of Emmerdale predict Meena will kill David after uncovering the fact that he cheated on her with Victoria Sugden.

These scenes will broadcast on ITV’s Emmerdale on Thursday, July 29 at 7 p.m.

