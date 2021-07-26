Dieter Brummer, Australian Soaps star, found dead at the age of 45

The fall of a star

Dieter Brummer, an Australian actor renowned for portraying Shane Parrish on Home and Away, passed away at the age of 45. Following requests for a welfare check, police discovered the actor deceased in Glenhaven, Sydney, on Saturday afternoon. His death is not regarded as mysterious nor suspicious:

‘His death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.’

For five years, Brummer played Shane Parrish and was regarded as an icon in Australia. Underbelly, Medivac, and Neighbours were among his other film roles.

The beloved actor’s career and achievements

The actor was shortlisted for gold and silver Logie awards for his role on Home and Away, which he won in 1995 and 1996, and was again chosen “prince of soap” by Dolly magazine subscribers. In 1992, Dieter Brummer began starring in Home and Away. During his tenure on the series, the fans really loved him, especially his character’s romance with Angel, played by Melissa George, being extremely popular.

When his character was wiped out from the long-running drama in 1996, he continued to appear in TV shows such as Medivac, Shark Bay, Underbelly, Winners and Losers, as well as a 26-episode appearance on rival serial Neighbours in 2011.

In subsequent years, his film career declined. He even worked as a high-rise window cleaner on one occasion, stating in an interview with TV Tonight that the fame and adoration he received after graduating from high school was a really overwhelming experience. The actor wanted to show to himself that he could get his hands dirty and ‘sweat for a buck’ just as readily as he could stand around on set being ‘primped and preened’:

‘People say that I’m just a window cleaner; in reality it’s substantially more involved than that … a relatively specialist trade.’

Family and friends pay tribute

As information about Dieter Brummer’s death spread on Monday, condolences began to pour in. His pained family claimed that they lost their handsome, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter on Saturday morning:

‘He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same. Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years. We appreciate you respecting our privacy at this terrible time.’

Steve Pennells, who hosted a Home and Away 30th Anniversary Special that aired in 2018, wrote on Instagram:

‘Such a genuine, lovely guy with a dry sense of humour … He had the world at his feet but saw fame for what it was and stepped away from it when it became too much.’

A spokesman for Seven stated that Dieter Brummer’s death has been greatly felt by the casts of Home and Away and Channel 7. Dieter was a popular part of the Home and Away crew, and his award-winning performance of Shane Parrish was well-received by Australian and worldwide viewers. During this tragic moment, they will extend their heartfelt condolences to Dieter’s family and friends.

