Summerfest 2021 full lineup announced which includes Shaggy, Wes Tank, REYNA, and Michael Winslow

Summerfest 2021 headliners, dates and tickets

Summerfest announced more than 30 new performers for 2021 this morning, notably Shaggy of ‘It Wasn’t Me’, Spin Doctors of the 1990s, numerous Milwaukee-based bands including Wes Tank and REYNA, and a comedy performance with Michael Winslow of ‘Police Academy’. New headliners for the 2021 Summerfest hosted by American Family Insurance were revealed on Tuesday, July 27.

The news is part of Summerfest’s recently announced Live Music at the Lakefront Week, which began on Monday with the reveal of the Big Gig’s $25 All-In ticket promotion, which will go on sale commencing Wednesday. The Little Big Town/BoDeans Amp performance on Aug. 13 will include a buy one, get one ticket offer before the weekends on Friday with the Foo Fighters at the Amp, the reconstructed stage’s first event in over one year. More information about ticket purchasing can be found on the Summerfest website.

Summerfest will be held over three weekends (precisely September 2-4, September 9-11, and September 16-18, 2021). Furthermore, three Summerfest Kick-Off Concerts will take place on Wednesday evenings leading up to each Summerfest weekend.

Disclaimer: all dates, timings, and performances are subject to change.

Summerfest 2021 opening performances

Several performers for the opening season include Hella Mega Tour featuring Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day on September 1, Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott on September 2, Chance the Rapper with 24KGoldn on September 3, Twenty One Pilots on September 4, Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini and Spencer Sutherland on September 8, Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow on September 9, Zac Brown Band with Gabby Barrett on September 10, Dave Chappelle on September 11.

Starting halfway through September, there will perform Dave Matthews Band on September 15, Megan Thee Stallion with Polo G on September 16, Miley Cyrus with The Kid Laroi on September 17, and Guns N’ Roses with Mammoth WVH on September 18.

Below is the Summerfest 2021 full headliners lineup:

Falling in Reverse Manchester Orchestra Shaggy Yola Spin Doctors Tai Verdes Betty Who Iya Terra JEFF The Brotherhood Vixen Joan Niko Rubio Sky McCreery Tenille Arts Velvet Starlings Wes Tank Almost Monday Ekoh DJ Stevie J Carolyn Miller City of the Weak Early James Bobby Friss Bonn E Maiy Brett Newski CalenRaps Raine Stern REYNA Grace Weber Lauren Calve Cannons Skylar Love Reverend Payton’s Big Damn Band ‘Kids of Comedy’/Michael Winslow and Friends featuring Michael Winslow, Marc Price (Skippy of ‘Family Ties’), Mindy Rickles, and Camilla Cleese

