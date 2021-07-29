HelloFresh launches online food store in US for everyday grocery essentials

About the company

HelloFresh delivered 239 million meals and counted almost 7.3 million active customers in the first quarter of 2021. HelloFresh SE has multiple facilities across the United States, United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, Australia, Belgium, Luxembourg, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark and France. HelloFresh was established in 2011 and came to light in November 2017 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

HelloFresh has been rapidly expanding its meal kit business in the United States and throughout the world. Factor, a Chicago-based firm that specializes in health-focused ready-to-eat meals, was purchased by the corporation last November. This month, HelloFresh has made public the acquisition of Youfoodz, one of Australia’s biggest direct-to-consumer ready-to-eat meal providers.

‘Building an exceptional meal-kit experience over the past 10 years has been key to establishing strong market leadership. Through our state-of-the-art supply chain and technology infrastructure, we will provide superior full-service delivery for all meal occasions, and capture a greater share of our customers’ overall food budget.’

Epicurean Butter, Pillsbury, Intelligentsia Coffee, Annie’s, Vive Wellness Shots, and other high-quality suppliers have partnered with The Market to offer a changing variety of fresh and intriguing alternatives, according to the firm.

Promising perspectives after the launch

With the inauguration of HelloFresh Market today, HelloFresh enters the extremely competitive online grocery market. Customers may add on to their meal kit purchase from the digital shop, which includes everything from fast dinners to pantry basics, fresh vegetables, and ready-to-heat meals. HelloFresh Market tries to capture a ‘larger share of the dollar spend’ by providing more value and comfort to clients as a one-stop shop for both selected grocery goods and mealtime inspiration.

Clients can select fresh produce, snacks, desserts, sides, spice blends, grocery essentials, and more to their weekly HelloFresh order to get breakfast options, ready-to-heat meals, or everyday items, including those mentioned previously, delivered to their doorstep. Over the next few months, all Market offerings will be made available to all consumers in the United States.

HelloFresh Market is now available in the United States, after a successful debut in the Benelux region, where consumers may select from over 150 add-on goods to supplement their weekly meal kit recipes. HelloFresh saw a high correlation between the size of the product selection and the number of consumers buying add-ons through the Market in this region, which the firm plans to mimic in the United States. Consequently, HelloFresh is considerably extending its product assortment across categories in order to offer consumers a diverse choice of goods customized to boost their shopping and cooking experiences.

