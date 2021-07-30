Apple helps its users to learn remixing With Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and More on its GarageBand app

Anyone can make music with GarageBand!

GarageBand is an iOS and iPadOS famous app that enables people to learn how to create music. With brand new Sound Packs from many of the contemporary best singers and producers, it now allows users to unleash even more of their artistic expression and creativity. These Remix Sessions are really a fun and simple addition to Apple’s famous Today at Apple instructional sessions, which take place at Apple Store locations across the world.

Users can practice the art of remixing with the two new Remix Sessions which provide step-by-step video training and include hit songs from Grammy Award-winning singers Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. The Remix Sessions and Producer Packs on GarageBand are already available for download. To join, install the GarageBand 2.3.11 version on your iPhone or iPad and start playing.

The new Producer Packs contain beats, loops, and instruments made just for GarageBand by some of the world’s best producers, such as Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL.

The new Apple Original documentary series “Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson,” debuting Friday, July 30 on Apple TV+, includes an extra Producer Pack that allows the audience to play with sounds inspired by the music used in the program. The series studies and praises the confluence of music and technology, and it’s thrilling to have GarageBand offer the show’s beats and sounds to anybody who wants to make their own music.

Learn to remix with Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga

With two additional Remix Sessions featuring Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga, anybody can improve their remixing abilities in GarageBand. Every set contains inspiring videos from each artist detailing the tales beneath their popular songs, such as Dua Lipa’s ‘Break My Heart’ and Lady Gaga’s ‘Free Woman’, and also step-by-step remix instructions guided by an Apple Retail Creative Pro utilizing a GarageBand Live Loops edition of each track.

Anybody can listen to solo vocals, rhythms, and specific instruments that create the basic parts of a song during these sessions, much like an artist would in the studio. In GarageBand, users may experiment with touch instruments and hundreds of Apple Loops, allowing them to take their remix in whatever direction they choose, from Hip Hop to EDM, or any combination of genres they can dream of. Every producer offers encouragement and advice to newcomers along with details about their creative work in the instructional videos.

