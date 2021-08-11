Charli XCX announced three live shows to promote her latest album ‘How I’m Feeling Now’

Three live shows promoting new album – tickets are available!

Charli XCX will perform on three live shows in London, New York and Los Angeles to promote her new album ‘How I’m Feeling Now’. Charli will also be performing at the All Things Go Festival in October and at the Primavera Sound Festival in 2022.

On September 27, the inaugural performance will take place at the Masonic Lodge in Los Angeles. On October 1, the musician will perform in New York’s Le Poisson Rouge. After that, on October 24, Charli XCX will sing at Lafayette in London. On Twitter, Charli wrote in the post description ‘Let battle commence’.

Charli XCX revealed her first new songs since ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ earlier this month, with the track “Good Ones” set to drop on September 2. She posted on Twitter a cover art mainly inspired from the ’80s. According to the celebrity, fans must ‘get ready to surrender’.

Charli said lately that she is rethinking what it takes to be a pop artist on a major label in a not very contemporary way, and that this is a lot of fun for her. The singer suggested earlier this week that XCX5 may be a change from her usual hyperpop style, stating that the entire album is really opposing with ‘How I’m Feeling Now’.

Furthermore, Charli XCX is compiling the perfect life playlist in a new podcast. Addison Rae, Barbie Ferreira, Ziwe, Mark Ronson, Caroline Polachek, and others will participate in Best Song Ever. In the first episode, Christine and the Queens accompanied Charli to decide upon the finest songs to fall in love to.

About ‘How I’m Feeling Now’

The album was created, recorded, and released in the first pandemic lockdown in 2020. People will be able to purchase tickets for the trilogy of exclusive performances starting August 11th, Charli announced on social media on August 10.

How I’m Feeling Now is Charli’s response to issues about the relevance of music amid a crisis, and it’s more than simply a personal diary or a representation of her amazing work drive. It does far better than anyone could have predicted.

Charli begins and finishes the album with loud, confusing club bangers, leaving the center open for her sensitivity and fragility while maintaining her futuristic, unexpected sound and propensity, becoming an addictive pop album.

