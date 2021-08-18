Goodyear Ventures expands by investing in electric vehicle (EV) charging and AmpUp

A potentially profitable investment

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) has acquired AmpUp, a pioneer in electric vehicle (EV) charging, to its investment portfolio through its venture capital unit, Goodyear Ventures. AmpUp is based in Cupertino, California, and its services are used by thousands of electric vehicle owners and charging station operators across North America and other countries.

AmpUp’s innovative charging network and software solutions support the EV driving industry. With its sophisticated charging network and software solutions, the firm promotes green mobility choices by allowing drivers, hosts, and fleets to charge their vehicles smoothly.

Goodyear Ventures will get access to the newest electrification developments as a result of their involvement in AmpUp, and will be able to offer their charging solutions to fleet clients looking to make the switch to electric vehicles.

Goodyear Ventures has made it a purpose to serve start-ups in developing mobility technology, such as EV mobility and infrastructure, shaping the future of mobility. AmpUp is enthusiastic to collaborate with Goodyear. AmpUp intends to use the additional funds to develop its operational and technological skills in order to meet the growing desire for charging stations.

The desired outcome of the investment

Goodyear Ventures managing director Abhijit Ganguly stated that the company is keen to support the future of transportation, especially in the EV industry. He said that AmpUp will offer us important information on the most recent electrification trends, as well as introduce their solutions to the fleet clients who are evaluating electrification.

AmpUp is delighted to work with Goodyear, whose dedication to innovation and electric mobility will be critical to massive adoption of EVs, according to Thomas Sun, CEO and Co-Founder of AmpUp. He further added that AmpUp is eager to discover solutions with the Goodyear team across the country as a company dedicated on offering efficient charging solutions.

AmpUp’s recent investment will aid in the company’s objective of expanding charging station accessibility across North America. Goodyear Ventures will be able to help AmpUp in further increasing its charging network by introducing AmpUp to its investment portfolio.

Additionally, the collaboration with AmpUp will enable Goodyear Ventures to supply customers and fleets with solutions that maximize the benefits of electric vehicles. The company has established a leadership position in the field of electric mobility by creating tires that will assist automakers in transitioning their fleets to more energy efficient and environmentally friendly cars.

Liked this article? You might also want to read Deliveroo Share Price expected to return to its opening price of 390p.