Outlander star Caitríona Balfe announces birth of baby son

Exciting news from the ‘Outlander’ star

Caitríona Balfe is a former Victoria Secret’s model and an actress that received four Golden Globe nominations, two People’s Choice Awards, two Saturn Awards, and an Irish Film and Television Award for her role as Claire Fraser in the Starz drama series Outlander.

Caitríona shared her pregnancy announcement after discussing her struggles as a model in her early career in the fashion world, before moving to acting. In the summer of 2019, the actress wedded her music producer boyfriend Tony McGill in St. Mary’s Church in Bruton, Somerset.The 41-year-old never disclosed her pregnancy, so fans were overjoyed to find that she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

The actress shared the news on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of herself touching her baby’s hand and a beautiful, emotional post. The star wrote that she has been away from social media for a bit because she has been busy ‘cooking up this little human’. They are very thankful that the child picked them to be his parents.

A heart-touching message

Caitríona Balfe claimed that she is already fascinated by him, and she can’t help but think about all the prospects of who he’ll become, where he’ll go, and what he’ll do on his life’s epic journey. She wrote words full of with gratitude that presently, her son appears tiny and frail, and she is consistently thankful to be living in a place and at a time when he is born into freedom and tranquility, while at the same time, she observes so many children around the world who are not offered the same advantage and chance, who are born into famine or conflict, and how unfair it is that the same protection is not available to all children.

Caitríona Balfe’s words are touching and she also encourages people to donate by introducing into her post several links to charity organizations where people can get involved and donate to others in need. The actress stated that we have so much here in the west, we are so fortunate, and if people would like to join her in helping any of the amazing charities that are working to offer dignity and hope to those who have been neglected, we can give the gift of peace, security, and opportunity to a few more children.

Liked this article? You might also want to read Chrissy Teigen’s Latest Instagram Post From Obama’s B-Day Party joking about Her ‘Therapy’ Sessions.