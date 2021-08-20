Blue-green algae spread reported on shorelines at Boyer Slough

Dangerous algae reported at Boyer Slough

You should think carefully about swimming in the Boyer Slough since cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, has been found there. As per a Panhandle Health news statement issued on Wednesday, there is a hazardous quantity of blue-green algae in Boyer Slough. A public health alert has been made for the Boyer Slough near Sandpoint by the Panhandle Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. PHD and DEQ are asking people to use precaution while playing in or around water, especially if swallowing is a possibility. When the issue is resolved, the public will be notified.

The DEQ discovered cyanobacteria scum along the coastline on Thursday. The bloom covered the whole body of water until it reached Lake Pend Oreille’s mouth. People should be cautious whenever the water seems discolored or muddy, according to health authorities. The blooms can be unpleasant, with discolored water, streaks or tiny bits of scum, and thick green mats forming along lake shorelines.

How harmful they are to human health

Deadly toxins can be produced by harmful algal blooms, especially if they are detected in large concentrations. When the winds or currents change, the algae can propagate or migrate. It is harmful to humans, pets, and wildlife. Anyone going on a journey in the Boyer Slough region should take measures to avoid coming into contact with lake water that seems to have a harmful algal bloom.

Owners of private household water systems who use the lake as a source of drinking water should be aware that contaminants contained in the water cannot be eliminated by boiling or filtering it. If you have come into contact with harmful algal bloom contaminated water when swimming, bathing, or showering, it is suggested that you wash it off with fresh water.

If individuals want to consume lake fish, they should eliminate all fat, skin, and organs before cooking since contaminants are more prone to accumulate in those parts. If you insist on swimming in the Boyer Slough or simply unwind along the shorelines, health professionals advise caution. They advise people to stay away from any water that seems to have a hazardous algal bloom.

The manifestations of algal toxin exposure differ depending on the kind of toxin. Skin problems (such as rashes), hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, and wheezing are some of the symptoms. Water intake might cause more serious symptoms affecting the liver and neurological system. If your symptoms don’t go away, go to your doctor.

