Tourist destinations reopened in Bangladesh as Clubs, community centres, resorts have now opened

Bangladesh is open again for tourists – but not completely free of restrictions

After being suspended for months because of the Covid-19 outbreak last year, clubs, community centers, resorts, and leisure facilities across Bangladesh have reopened to travelers. According to the Xinhua news agency, the Bangladeshi government agreed on August 12 to enable attractions to reopen at half capacity starting August 19, requesting everyone to respect health recommendations.

The declaration was made on Thursday by Bangladesh’s Cabinet Division, which directed appropriate authorities to guarantee compliance with government-issued health safety standards, as well as the wearing of masks outside. The statement came after the Bangladesh Tour Operators Association (TOAB) called for the reopening of tourism attractions in order to save millions of dollars invested in the industry. This is very good news for tourists ready to go on vacation and visit Bangladesh’s unique attractions.

The TOAB president, Md Rafeuzzaman, reportedly stated that the virus cost the industry about 200 billion taka ($2 billion). He claimed that the health crisis has caused tremendous hardship for the country’s tourist industry’s four million people. The government’s current lockdown, which began on July 1 and lasted until July 14, was triggered by a rise in Covid-19 infections since June.

Bangladesh’s plan against COVID-19

After easing restrictions for a week on the celebration of Eid al-Adha, Bangladesh re-imposed the lockdown in stages starting July 23 to August 10. Rather than enforcing another lockdown, Bangladesh has stepped up its Covid-19 immunization campaign in the capital Dhaka and across the country since last month. On July 28, Bangladesh had the largest amount of daily new cases (16,230) and the maximum number of fatalities (264) on August 5 and 10.

According to Health Minister Zahid Maleque, the government requires 260 million vaccine shots to vaccinate 80% of the population. In the previous 24 hours, Bangladesh recorded 6,566 new Covid-19 cases and 159 fatalities, bringing the total number of infections to 14,47,210 and deaths to 24,878, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Bangladesh formed a partnership on Monday to co-produce Chinese Sinopharm dosages nationally, strengthening the national immunization campaign. Sinopharm Group of China, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Incepta Vaccine Ltd., a major local vaccine production firm, established a memorandum of understanding (MoU). So, this means they have just gotten one step ahead in the fierce battle with this new virus.

