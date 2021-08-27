Downton Abbey fans terrified after hearing news that a main character will be killed in upcoming film

Downton Abbey spoilers: a main character will die!

Fans of Downton Abbey are scared after hearing that one of the major characters would be killed off in the upcoming film. At CinemaCon earlier this week, video from Downton Abbey: A New Era premiered, revealing the return of the Crawley family and other famous characters from the ITV program. According to recent rumors, the sequel to the first big screen adaption, which was released in 2019, would have a ‘poignant’ death.

Scenes created by author Julian Fellowes would leave admirers in tears, according to The Sun. Fans are now concerned for the safety of Dame Maggie Smith’s character, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, after hearing this news. One fan commented, ‘Please don’t kill off the Dowager’, while another added, ‘I’ll never be ready for that’. Others speculated that the film will shock audiences by killing off Hugh Bonneville’s character, Robert Crawley.

Laura Haddock, Dominic West, and Hugh Dancy will join the cast of Downton Abbey: A New Era. Tear-jerking sequences for the sequel to the smash blockbuster 2019 film have already been shot and are currently being kept hidden. The moments have been described as ’emotional’ by some who have seen them. Fans are going to be in a frenzy. At Highclere Castle, it’s all about heartbreak, and there won’t be a dry eye in the theater.

The fans are in for a surprise

There are no hints as to who will make their final appearance. Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville), the Countess of Grantham (Elizabeth McGovern), Lady Mary Crawley (Michelle Dockery), and butler Carson (Jim Carter) are all possible targets. After six seasons on ITV, the period drama Downton Abbey came to an end in 2015. The first movie went on to gross £140 million worldwide.

Julian Fellowes conceived and co-wrote Downton Abbey, a British historical drama television series set in the early twentieth century. The series premiered on ITV in the United Kingdom on September 26, 2010, and on PBS in the United States on January 9, 2011, as part of its Masterpiece Classic anthology, which funded the series’ development.

The show describes the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their house helpers in the post-Edwardian era, set in the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey between 1912 and 1926, with the major events of the era having an impact on their lives and the British social hierarchy. Downton Abbey has garnered several awards and honors, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Miniseries or Television Film.

