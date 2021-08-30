Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Spotted At Lebron James Birthday Party

Lebron James Party Meet Up

Its been reported that Khloe Kardashian was recently spotted alongside her boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a birthday party of LeBron James. which was arranged by his wife Savannah on Friday at their place in Los Angeles.

She was wearing tight black dress with over the knee boots. she was staying very close to Tristan the whole night. But the fun fact is they both arrived separately in their own cars.

Keeping in mind that Tristan and Khloe have battled many times regarding cheating relationships over the course of there 5 years relationship. This happened when he was caught dating a model Jordan Craig.

The relationship between Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian has faced many ups and downs. It was not a mainstream roller coaster relationship. A scandal on internet broke out regarding cheating, When they both were expecting a baby. Rumors are spread that the couple is now separated. But you can predict what will you hear next about their relationship.

Khloe Gives Yet Another Chance

Now After two months of this separated, Rumors are breaking out that they both Khloe and Tristan have decided to give the relationship another chance. As always people had reacted to this love story and gave their opinions. Out of which one took the voice to twitter explaining how they felt about it.

Well after the tweet, E New has once again reported the the couple didn’t do the patch-up despite all the rumors about they getting back.

Khloe And Tristan Spotted

The couple is telling that they aren’t back yet but they have been spotted on several occasions. Hanging out with each other very often these days.

One of the source also reported that Khloe has forgiven Triston for what he has done while they were expecting a baby. She is more likely to talk to him on daily basis but most of all she wants him to be around her. So she will be on good terms with him now.

Tristan Gets Under Her Skin

Well from these scandals again and again its clear that the basketball star is not very immune to Khloe’s good looks. he has proven in again and again. As he commented on Khloe’s picture on Instagram taken on beach in tight blue dress. He Said ” Master Manipulator”.

Now comments like these can really hurt a women. Its a saying that if you cant do good, Don’t do bad as well.

After his comment on Khloe’s Instagram feed, People started bashing the basketball star to leave her alone. In a reply to which Khloe said and advised Tristan Thompson to use his eyes and heart more. Which is the clear indication that she still has feeling for Tristan.

So we all hope that they both comeback again and live together sincerely which is good for both in many aspects.