New York Giants will retire Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s jersey No. 92 during their game against the Eagles

Michael Strahan’s No. 92 retired

On November 28, when the Giants will face the Philadelphia Eagles, Michael Strahan, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end who spent his entire 15-year career with the Giants, will have his No. 92 jersey retired. After Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan’s iconic No. 92 was last used at Super Bowl XLII, no New York Giants player has worn it. Michael Strahan wore only one jersey during his whole career.

He’d won four first-team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl nods, and the 2001 AP Defensive Player of the Year award after establishing the league’s single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks in his 15 years in the NFL, all with the Giants. In addition, he is a charter member of the Giants’ Ring of Honor. Michael Strahan was one of the best players in team history, said John Mara, the Giants’ CEO and co-owner.

Like previous Giants legends Mel Hein, Frank Gifford, and Lawrence Taylor, he deserves to have his number retired. Michael’s accomplishments, stability, and leadership characterized his career. Michael was one of the rare defensive ends who excelled at his position. He was a strong pass rusher as well as a great run defender. And in his final game, he achieved a goal that every athlete strives to but few accomplish: winning the Super Bowl.

Giants chairman and executive vice president Steve Tisch stated that Michael Strahan was a Hall of Fame player and he is a Hall of Fame man. Only the finest players in Giants and NFL history have their jerseys retired, and Michael falls into that category. He was the ultimate defensive end, a team captain, and a champion who helped them win Super Bowl XLII and write history.

A talented Hall of Famer

Strahan was selected in the second round (40th overall) by the Giants in 1993, although he was the team’s first pick that year because they did not have a first-round pick. Strahan was a member of the Giants from 1993 to 2007. He joins Manning, Simms, and Hein as the only Giants athletes to have played for the team for at least 15 seasons. Strahan has 216 regular-season games under his belt, second behind Manning’s 236.

With 141.5 sacks in his career, Strahan holds the team record. When he announced his retirement on June 9, 2008, it was the fifth-highest score in NFL history, and it is still the sixth-highest total 14 years later (since 1982, when sacks became an official statistic). Strahan is the first player in Giants history to lead the league in sacks twice. He also has 9.5 sacks in the postseason with the Giants.

