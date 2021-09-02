Torrential rain causes flash flood in NYC submerging streets and subways

Flood emergency in NYC and surrounding areas

On Thursday, the leftovers of Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on New York and New Jersey with tornadoes, record rain, and floods, leaving both cities flooded and under state of emergency. After a wind-driven rainstorm broke rain records and caused an unforeseen flash flood alert for New York City, videos on social media showed automobiles flooded on highways and water flowing into subway stations and residences.

According to authorities, four different flooding events in the city killed three men, three women, and a 2-year-old child. According to the mayor of Passaic, New Jersey, firemen found a corpse from a car that fell submerged after being stuck in floodwaters along the Passaic River. According to the MTA, the catastrophic downpour that has soaked New York City has forced the suspension of all subway activity.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote that they are facing an unprecedented weather phenomenon tonight with record breaking rainfall across the city, severe flooding, and hazardous conditions on the roads. After a travel restriction expired at 5 a.m. ET in New York City, authorities advised non-emergency cars to keep off the roads.

Transport was severely disrupted

According to the National Weather Service, Central Park received more than 3 inches of rain in less than an hour. It stated that between 6 and 10 inches of rain poured over many hours, inundating city streets. Storm and floods put New York transit to a halt, with services across the subway system stopped or severely restricted. Kathy Hochul, the governor of New York, issued a state of emergency, allowing for state aid.

On Wednesday night, an uncommon tornado alert was given for the Bronx and sections of Westchester, and flights at LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark Liberty airports were canceled. Because of the harsh weather conditions, New Jersey’s governor has also issued a state of emergency. Gov. Phil Murphy urged people to stay off the highways, to be at home, and stay safe.

Mayor Hector C. Lora of Passaic, one of many surrounding communities to do so, issued a state of emergency. He streamed live the sight as automobiles in a flooded part of the community of 70,000 people were flooded up to their headlights. Some vehicles were blocked in the middle of the road. Deputy Chief of Police Louis Gentile of Passaic remarked that a variety of cars have become trapped, and citizens should not be misled into believing they have a strong vehicle.

