Jason Sudeikis speaks up on break-up with his ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde and Her Rumored Relationship with Harry Styles

The Saturday Night Live alum and Ted Lasso fame Jason Sudeikis finally opens up about his break-up with his ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde. Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde called off their seven years-long engagement in early 2020 which later was officially confirmed by them in November. They also have 2 kids together: 7-year-old Otis and 4-year-old Daisy.

Recently, Sudeikis speaks about his break-up and said that “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year” he also added that “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.” By this, he indicated that even he does not have the clarity on the end of the relationship.

Olivia Wilde and Her Rumored Relationship with Harry Styles

After her separation with Jason Sudeikis, Olivia was spotted holding hands with popular ex-one-direction member Harry styles on various occasions. She working with Harry in the movie Don’t Worry Darling.

Both of the celebrities were also spotted packing on the PDA during a vacation in Italy. After this, it was almost confirmed that both of them were dating and caught media lenses towards them.

Not only Olivia but there were rumors that Jason was too seeing his 34-year-old Ted Lasso co-star, Keeley Hazell. Indicating the same he said in an interview that the previous year was hard for him but he is trying to constantly move forward in his real and well as real life.

The success of Jason Sudeikis’s Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso which was premiered on Apple TV+ in August 2020. The story of the show proceeds as Sudeikis’ character experiences heartache, eventually, Ted’s marriage ended in divorce. He also said that the story is similar to his real-life story to a decent extent.

Later he went on to win a Golden Globe for his performance. While giving his award-winning speech he also promoted his sister’s clothing company by wearing tie-dye hoodie while most of the other celebrities wore wear the Tom Ford suits.

Also Read: Lil Baby Responds To Logan Paul Saying He’ll Only Last Another Year