American Rapper Cardi B and her husband Offset are gifted with a baby boy which is their second child

Cardi B and Offset are gifted with their second child. Fans of both the celebrities are delighted after listening to this news. The baby boy was born on the previous Saturday(09/04/2021) and on Sunday Cardi B announced from her official Instagram account that she has given birth to a baby boy.

Cardi B and Offset’s Marriage Ups and Downs

Soon after their marriage problems started arising in their relationship. In 2018 Cardi publicly announced to quit her relation with Offset. It was a dramatic affair and Offset pleaded with her publicly for his deeds. It was quite good since then and nothing could hear from both the celebrity.

Earlier Cardi B gave birth to a beautiful daughter and seemed busy raising her. It was quite shocking, the sudden announcement by Cardi about quitting her marriage again, and fans were disappointed by this news. But soon the news came that things were back to normal. But later, she filed a divorce case in the court.

Cardi B opens up on the issue related to her marriage. She said it is easy to say things on social media or influence people to stay together. But in real life, the scene is completely different and it is hard to stay with a person who cheated on you.

In 2018 also Cardi B forgave Offset for cheating. But it is impossible to forgive a person again and again for the same mistake. And for a happily married life cheating is completely unacceptable.

Cardi also demands her daughter’s legal custody in the divorce petition. It is not clear from Offset’s site whether he wants the same, or whether this will be a mutual divorce or they need to fight in the premises of the court. But Later, two reconciled and the case was dismissed in November 2020.

Relationship is all about Willingness to be in Relationship

Both fall for each other while working together in Bodak Yellow. Both the rapper and love story was the talk of the town for many days. They secretly married in 2017, whereas the marriage certificate leaked in 2018 and they had to publicly announce their marriage.

She announced her pregnancy during a June BET Awards performance with Offset and Migos. Which is amemorable moment for all of the fans. She joined the trio on the stage wearing a black, glittery bodysuit, which featured a sheer panel that exposed her growing belly.

Every relationship has their highs and lows but both the celebrities proved that situation can always be managed.

