Actress Hwang Jung Eum expecting her 2nd child after reconciliation with her husband Lee Young Don

Actress Hwang Jung Eum 2nd child

Hwang Jung Eum married Lee Young Don, a former professional golfer and businessman, in 2016 and they welcomed their first child in 2017. In September 2020, Hwang Jung Eum filed for divorce through mediation, however the couple mended their disagreements in July 2021 and chose not to divorce.

Hwang Jung Eum and her spouse Lee Young Don, according to reports, are looking forward to the birth of their second child. C-JeS Entertainment reported on October 12th, “Hwang Jung Eum is pregnant, according to the actress’s confirmation. She is expecting a child next year.” She is currently expecting her first child and is focusing on prenatal education. Her family and her husband, Lee Young Don, are looking forward to the birth of their second kid.

For nine years, Hwang dated Kim Yong-jun. They initially met in 2005, when Hwang starred in the My Heart’s Treasure Box music video by SG Wannabe. In January 2008, the couple openly announced their relationship. On May 15, 2015, Yonhap News Agency reported that the couple had ended their relationship after she finished filming Kill Me, Heal Me. In an interview with KBS2’s Entertainment Relay, Hwang later confirmed it.

On December 8, 2015, Hwang’s agency, C-JeS Entertainment, confirmed that she had been dating Lee Young-don, a professional golfer and businessman, for the past four months. Hwang revealed her upcoming marriage to Lee Young-don on January 7, 2016, with the ceremony set for February. The wedding celebration took held at Hotel Shilla in Seoul on February 26, 2016.

In February 2017, Hwang was found to be four months pregnant and gave birth to their first child, a son, on August 15, 2017. Hwang’s agency, C-JeS Entertainment, revealed on September 3, 2020, that Hwang had filed for divorce and will begin the divorce mediation process after four years of marriage. Hwang and her spouse settled their divorce and chose to continue their relationship on July 9, 2021, according to C-JeS Entertainment.

Hwang has served as a goodwill ambassador for a number of organisations and events, including the Puchon International Fantastic Film Festival in 2010, Angel (1004) Day in 2010, the Korea Medical Assistance Foundation in 2011, AD Stars (Busan International Advertising Festival) in 2012, the international relief NGO Good Neighbors in 2013, and a Seoul campaign against social problems in 2014.

