Actor and Rapper Ricarlo Flanagan Died Exactly 12 Days After Informing About His Covid Test

Ricarlo flanagan died at 41

Ricarlo Flanagan, an actor, comedian, writer, and rapper best known for his role on Shameless season eight, died at the age of 41. Flanagan’s representative, KMR Talent’s Stu Golfman, verified the storey to Deadline Hollywood first.”Ricarlo was one of the kindest guys I’ve ever encountered, and it was a pleasure working with him. He will be sorely missed “Deadline spoke with golfer. Flanagan died of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to his agent, Stu Golfman of KMR Talent, who verified the tragedy to a major entertainment publication.

Flanagan Early Days

Flanagan’s first credited part, according to IMDB, was in an unknown documentary in 2010. He went on to have a lot of minor parts on television after that. Flanagan rose to prominence after starring on the ninth season of the reality show Last Comic Standing in 2015, where he advanced to the semifinal round.

His work may also be seen on Fox’s The Mick and Disney’s Walk The Plank, among other network shows. He also had a four-episode recurring appearance on Showtime’s smash-hit original series Shameless during the show’s eighth season in 2017. Flanagan has also recently booked a role in an episode of the upcoming Peacock original Bust Down, in which he will co-star with Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd. He had previously appeared in a variety of HBO shows, including Insecure in 2018 and Room 104 in 2020.

Flanagan Upcoming And Latest Ventures:

In the upcoming indie film Emily the Criminal, Flanagan was set to make his feature film debut. Aubrey Plaza and Gina Gershon will star in the film, which is directed by John Patton Ford. In addition to performing, Flanagan was a comedian who wrote jokes for Last Comic Standing and co-wrote The Park, a short film released in 2014. He also released his own comedy CD in 2013, named Man Law.

Flanagan was a musician and rapper in addition to his acting career. He had previously published three rap albums under the stage name Father Flanagan over the preceding decade: Death of Davinchi, An Opus Inspired by Andre Martin, and Hope Your Proud.

