Dune which was originally set to be released on October 22 on HBO MAX is now Premiering One Day Early

Dune to Premiere One Day Early on HBO Max

Dune was initially scheduled to premiere on HBO Max on October 22, but will now debut one day earlier on October 21 to coincide with Thursday night theatre showing. The first showings with a Friday release date normally begin the night before, as with many films.

Dune made its international debut last month, grossing $36.8 million in its first weekend. Since then, the film has surpassed the $100 million milestone, and it is expected to experience a huge increase when it opens this week in North America and China.

Dune kicks off a big October for HBO Max, which includes the 11th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark and the third season of Succession. “It’s a stunning but imperfect epic, a technical wonder that spends too much time setting up a third act that never comes,

This is fantastic news for fans wishing for a sequel, given the film only covers the first half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 science fiction novel. Zendaya previously told InStyle, “We’ll see how the first [movie] does, but I’m ready to do a second.” “I’ll be there whenever they call.” Timothée [Chalamet] is a phenomenal actor and a wonderful person; he’s become a member of my family.”

Chalamet and Zendaya are just two of the many stars who help to bring this tale to life: He portrays young Paul Atreides, a scion of a noble house who rises to power after his family is entrusted with the administration of the desert planet Arrakis, while she portrays Chani, a member of the planet’s native Fremen people. Oscar Isaac, Jasmine Biel, and Jasmine Biel are among the other cast members.

With $7.6 million and $7.5 million, respectively, Russia and France had the biggest international debuts, with Dune nearly surpassing It: Chapter 2 to become the country’s largest ever September release. Villeneuve’s picture has the best non-Italian debut in Italy since March 2020. The director’s requests to see Dune on the biggest screen possible have not gone unheard, as IMAX screenings have accounted for 10% of the total gross thus far, pulling in $3.6 million from only 142 screens, for an average of $25,000 per. It’s unclear whether American viewers will opt to see Dune in theatres despite its online availability, but if they don’t, fans who want to see the rest of the story in IMAX will have to cross their fingers that the film’s overseas performance convinces the studio.

