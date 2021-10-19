Australian Singer Clinton Kane got Robbed his $30K worth of Camera gear At Gunpoint In San Francisco

In a Robbery in San Francisco, an Australian Singer loses $30K in Camera Equipment.

On Friday afternoon, Kane and two of his friends arrived in San Francisco for a film project. They were eating lunch in the Marina District when Kane observed men breaking into his car and stealing $30,000 worth of equipment. The men were then chased by Kane and his companions, who were allegedly met with firearms in their faces.

They were in town to film a documentary video for his new album coming out and as they were sitting outside of Rooster & Rice on Filbert Street, just feet away from their rental car — The perps drove up and shattered their windows.

“Everything was broken into, everything was stolen. $30,000 worth of camera equipment and that’s not even the worst thing. The worst thing is like three days worth of content as far as the documentary for the album was gone because all the memory cards were in the bags,” Kane said.

On Friday, a witness shared an exclusive video with KRON4 claiming that the suspects pictured in this black Audi were just seconds earlier breaking into automobiles at Filbert and Pierce Streets and then dumping the stolen baggage and backpacks. Kane confirms that the getaway car and the suspects that robbed him and his crew are the same.

Clinton Kane told ABC 7.

They all drew their weapons on us. So it was just two of my friends and me. And that was strange because we were filming the entire documentary together. Having a gun pointed at my face was terrifying. It was the first time I’d ever had a gun pointed at my face. I was forcefully peeing my trousers. Actually, I wasn’t, but I was in my head,”

“There were three men in the car, one of whom was the driver. “There were two people that broke the glass and stole everything we had,” Kane claimed. Police in San Francisco said they’re investigating this instance as well as others that may be linked. The victim claims that what happened in the city has left him traumatized, and that something like this has never happened to him in all of the places he’s gone throughout the world for his music.

