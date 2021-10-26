Dave Chappelle does not apologize but is willing to meet transgender Netflix workers under certain condition

Dave Chappelle, whose full name is David Khari Webber Chappelle, is an American actor and stand-up comedian who has received several accolades, including three Grammys, Mark Twain Prize, and five Emmys for his craft. The comic actor is famed for his comic series, Chappelle’s Show, which gained massive recognition between the years 2003 and 2006. The show is just one of his numerous comic contents, both co-written and featured.

Chappelle has also acted in several popular films. The actor’s first lead role was in a comic film he wrote with a colleague, Brennan Neal, titled Half Baked. Chappelle’s oldest movie (Men in Tights) was produced since 1993, and it doesn’t seem he’ll be quitting soon. In 2020, he bagged his third Grammy Award consecutively for the category of Best Comedy Album with the movie, Sticks and Stones.

Recently, Chappelle dropped a special on Netflix titled, The Closer. The show, released on October 5, seemed to contain several derogatory remarks or statements about transgenders. Netflix employees took it upon themselves to bring it to everyone’s notice through social media. LGBTQ advocacy group, GLAAD, and the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC) also hurled firestorms at Netflix for airing the “homophobic show.”

David Johns, the executive director of NBJC, specifically asked Netflix to stop airing the show. He also implied that 2021 is so far the worst year for transgender people in America, and it’s insensitive and inconsiderate of Netflix to air Chappelle’s special, The Closer.

Chappelle’s Offence to the Transgender People

The anger of the American transgender community towards Chappelle stemmed from some statements he made. In the 72-minute show he recently released, Chappelle maintained his belief about the human gender. He said: “every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth,” indirectly pointing out that, it’s either you’re a man or a woman with normal genitals. The star went on to compare the genitalia of trans-women to plant-based meat substitutes.

In the same show, Chappelle declared his support for J.K Rowling, the author of the famous book, Harry Potter. Rowling hasn’t been in the good books of the transgender community for a while and he doesn’t seem to be apologetic about it. He even proudly stated that he’s “Team TERF” which stands for Transgender Exclusionary Radical Feminist. Chappelle’s public support for Rowling is another reason the transgender people wants the show out of Netflix.

Chappelle’s Response to the Issue

In a recent Instagram post, Chappelle debunked the rumour circulating about him not wanting to meet with Netflix’s transgender employees after they staged a walk-out on his latest comedy special, The Closer. In Chappelle’s Instagram post on Monday, he stated that he was willing to have a sit-down with the affected group contrary to the hearsay flying around. He said: “If they had invited me, I would have accepted it, although I don’t know what we’ll be speaking about.”

Three minutes into the video, Chappelle made another statement saying: “To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands.” From Chappelle’s statement, he really wants to meet with the affected community, but they had to meet up his requirements. He said: “And if you want to meet with me, I’d be more than willing to, but I have some conditions.” Chappelle made two requests telling them that firstly, they must watch his special, The Closer, from start to finish. And secondly, he’ll be the one to organize the meeting.