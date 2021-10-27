Range Rover reveals it’s most luxurious and ultra-quiet SUV which is expected to be released in 2022

Range Rover is manufactured by Land Rover, a sub-brand of Jaguar Land Rover. The first generation of Range Rover was manufactured in 1969 and launched in 1970 by the British Leyland. Range Rover brand is currently in its fourth generation, with the fifth set to debut next year.

Range Rover Generations

Range Rover’s second generation (P38A) was produced from 1994-2002 and introduced in 1995, after 25 years of the maiden model. It came with an LWB chassis and an upgraded version of the V8 engine. It was the first Range Rover to have Satellite Navigation.

An upgrade can be seen in the build and interior of the third generation, developed by BMW and introduced in 2001. It had lots of similarities with the BMW 7 Series (E38). However, new engines, 5-litre versions of the petrol V8 in standard and modified forms, were the new features of the change in 2010.

The fourth generation, L405, was first displayed at the Paris Motor Show in 2012. This generation has an all-aluminum monocoque unitary body structure. The new body type helped it lose 420kg (926 lb) in weight.

The Fifth Generation of Range Rover, What’s New?

The Land Rover team is set to wow the world with the new fifth-generation SUV, set to be released next year. The luxury mid-sized curvy SUV has several features that make it a must-have. It comes with a unique design that comprises a bluff nose, short overhang, clamshell bonnet, tapered rear, strong horizontal belt-line and a roofline that falls and floats. The headlights of the new SUV have a range of 500 metres beam.

The SUV has a commanding seating position for the interior, with a low dashboard to give the driver better control. The car also has a curved 13.1-inch touchscreen with the latest software and optimized haptic feedback. The touchscreen makes the driving experience of the SUV way better due to easier controls. Another amazing feature of the SUV is the seven-seater option, the first of its kind for a Range Rover.

The new SUV also has a backup battery for an immediate start-up to enable you enjoy your music or commence navigation immediately you’re behind the wheel. The car’s system also has a two-eSIMs feature for faster and clearer streaming.

A remote parking system was integrated into the car. Meaning that in proximity, you can park it using an app. There’s also a 360-degree camera to help you come out of tight parking spaces.

The SUV comes with a combustion ‘MHEV’ engine, which includes 3.0- litre inline-six petrol with 294kw and 550Nm, and two 3.0-litre-six diesels with 221kW and 650Nm (D300) or 258kW and 700Nm (D350). The SUV also uses a 48V battery and harvest brake energy to control the car’s movement smoothly.