“Sister Wives” Meri Brown ditches husband Kody & went to Disneyland trip with her friend Blair M. Struble

Meri, legally married to “Sister Wives” actor, Kody brown was recently spotted in Disneyland, Florida. Only that this time, she went with her male friend, Blair Micheal Struble, and it has raised eyebrows considering Meri’s relationship with her husband. Suspicions skyrocketed when Meri and Micheal released a picture wearing matching Mickey Mouse glowing outfits.

A Little about Kody’s Estranged Marriages

Kody, who was married to four wives, namely, Meri (1990-2014), Janelle (1993), Christine (2004), and Robyn (2014) is having a hard time, especially the first and third ones.

Christine, a part of the “Sister Wives,” who got married to Kody in 2004 was the first of Kody’s wives to declare that she wanted a divorce. She stated that she really wanted to be a third wife because she thought it’ll reduce the problems among the wives. But unfortunately, after several “frustrating moments,” she decided that she couldn’t cope anymore.

The viewers of the show had thought Meri will be the first to walk out of the marriage, but their expectations caught a twist when Christine made the first divorce move to their husband. Meri’s marriage to Kody also ended in 2014, leaving Kody with two wives. Recently, Meri was spotted having the time of her life with Blair, “her male friend,” leaving people wondering why Kody was absent.

Is Kody the Problem?

Kody’s marriage to Christine is quite questionable as he has said several derogatory statements to her; he even called her overweight and said he hates the way she eats, making everyone wonder why they got married in the first place. Meri’s marriage to Kody had to take a nosedive for the same reason. He divorces Meri (only legal wife) just to marry Robyn.

A year after Meri and Kody split, she stated that she was catfished, after being in a relationship with a person she thought was a man, but always behaves like a woman. The couple started therapy to see if things could work out, but it didn’t.

Meri seemed to be tired of the whole drama and needed to catch some air after a long while. So she decided to step out with her male friend, which has left people wondering if she has left Kody for good. Judging from the fun she’s having at Disneyland with Blair, it seems she’s finally putting an end to everything concerning Kody, except their daughter, Mariah, 25.

