Natalie Wood was sexually assaulted by Kirk Douglas, a leading movie star of the Era revealed by her Sisters Memoir

For years, this has been among Hollywood’s most darkest rumors: A teenage Natalie Wood was sexually assaulted by a leading movie star over twice her age at the time she met with him in the hotel located in Los Angeles .

In a memoir due out this week Wood’s younger sister has identified the long-standing suspect: Kirk Douglas.

“I recall that Natalie was stunning at the time Mom and I picked her up that evening at the Chateau Marmont’s entrance,” Lana Wood writes in “Little Sister,”” claiming that the incident took place during the heat of summer 1955 during when Natalie Wood was filming “The Searchers.” The event was arranged with their mothers help, Maria Zakharenko, who was convinced that “many doors could be opened open to her with a glance of his famous, beautiful head to her,” according to Lana Wood.

“It appeared as if a long time had passed before Natalie got back in the car, and then I was awakened when she shut on the doors,” she writes. “She was a mess. She was extremely disheveled and extremely upset, and she as well as Mom began to scream at one another. I could not be able to hear them or understand the words they were using. There was a rumor that something bad had occurred to my sister, however, whatever it was, I was clearly too young to know about it.”

As per Lana Wood, Natalie Wood did not talk to her about the events that transpired until they both became adults. Natalie recounted being taken into Douglas Suite, told her sister “And I thought, uh … the man did me wrong Lana.”

“It seemed like an exhilarating experience. I was scared, I was lost,” Lana Wood remembers her declaring. Lana is age 75, and approximately eight when the incident took place, recalls her sister and mother agreed that it would hurt Natalie’s career if she publicly accused the man.

“Suck it up” Maria’s advice was in the book “Little Sister,”” most of the book is centered around Natalie Wood’s death in 1981, after her body was discovered off Catalina Island in California. Authorities initially dismissed the death as accidental drowning. However, it has been re-evaluated after years of investigation and with more witnesses are emerging. The husband of Wood in the moment, Robert Wagner, was identified as”a person of interest” in the case. Lana Wood is among those who blame him for her death.

In her book, she relates the promise she made to her sister not to talk about her assault by Douglas but the rumors were so widespread that when Douglas passed away in the year 2020, aged 103 Natalie Wood’s name was trending with Douglas’s on Twitter. Lana Wood, whose own acting credits include “The Searchers” as well as the TV show “Peyton Place”,” believes that enough has changed following her discussion with Natalie that she’s able to recount the entire story.

“With no one left to guard, I’m certain she’ll forgive me for not keeping my word,” she wrote.

Douglas His son the actor Michael Douglas, said in an announcement made by their agent to the media: “May they both rest in peace.”

Kirk Douglas, in his late 30s at the time of the assault, was famous for films such like “Spartacus,” “The Bad and the Beautiful” and “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral.” Douglas was also one of his first big actors who decided to establish his own company for production. He also was an influential liberal activist who is widely acknowledged for breaking the Cold War blacklist against suspected Communists when he enlisted Dalton Trumbo to write “Spartacus” and included him in the name for the film’s release in 1960. Douglas along with his spouse, Anne, donated millions of dollars to their foundation, the Douglas Foundation they co-founded in 1964, with the aim of “helping people who may not otherwise be able aid themselves.”

Douglas was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1981 and was awarded the Legion of Honor from France in 1985. He was awarded an honorary Oscar in 1996, after which the academy of cinema recognized Douglas as “a innovative and morally strong force.”

Douglas himself admitted the fact that he had been a lover and a shady husband. When speaking to The Associated Press about Douglas in December of 2016, less than a year prior to when the #MeToo movement gained traction the dancer and actress Neile Adams joked about her friend “You couldn’t sit with Douglas without him crawling into your leg.”