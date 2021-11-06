Amber Heard FIRED and REPLACED by Emilia Clarke in Aquaman 2, Is This True?

After the forced exit of Johnny Depp from the Fantastic Animals saga, many fans asked Warner Bros to do the same with Amber Heard, so Depp’s ex-wife, with whom he fought a bloody battle in the courts with crossed accusations of abuse, is outside away from Aquaman. Although at the moment Warner Bros has not commented on the matter, new information assures that Emilia Clarke will replace the actress. Apparently, the harsh criticism in social networks against Heard after her divorce with Johnny Depp and the departure of the actor from the film Fantastic Animals, achieved their mission, because since last year, several people against the actress, asked for her dismissal and even they proposed Clarke for her replacement.

How did this rumor spread?

This was spread because of an article published by Forbes magazine which mentioned the sale of Emilia Clarke’s mansion in California for 4.4 million dollars, that this information; however Warner Bros has not declared anything yet.

Last year, detractors of Heard posted a petition in change.org to hasten the firing of the actress. In addition, they proposed Clarke to give life to Mera and even some fan art came to light on the Internet, imagining how the British would look on paper. Even The Hollywood Reporter informed that Depp had tried to convince Warner Bros to make the movie without Heard.

No matter how much Heard has claimed that Depp has mistreated her, Johnny Depp presented audios where it is evidence that Amber Heard was the one who attacked him repeatedly.

Anyway, the decision to put Emilia Clarke in the role of Mera would not be so far-fetched considering the more than proven chemistry between Clarke and Jason Momoa, who were already a duo on Game of Thrones. For an official confirmation, we will have to keep waiting. Meanwhile, some fans have already shown on various internet platforms how Emilia could look with Mera’s water suit.

On the other hand, there is no doubt That Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa have a great chemistry working together, and all of us witnessed this in Game Of Thrones. Although there are new sources that ensure the replacement of Amber Heard, we still have to wait to see what will really happen. There is no doubt that the charisma that Emilia Clarke has is what helped her to obtain the liking of the public, also that on countless occasions she managed to demonstrate having excellent acting skills. It is clear that after the scandal that happened with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard would be replaced, and what better replacement than to choose an actress who has already demonstrated good coordination and ease with who will be the protagonist of the film.

There is no doubt that Emilia Clarke would perform a formidable performance in this film, not only because she already had the experience of having worked with Jason Momoa, but also because due to the approval she obtained from the public, performing this role will be much easier for her.