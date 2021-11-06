Is Eternals Star Richard Madden DATING Gemma Chan, Relationship LEAKED and More

The stars of Eternals Gemma Chan and Richard Madden are well aware of how important the love sequence between their characters is in Chloé Zhao’s Eternals.

After all, it’s the first real sex scene in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 26-film run.

While the scene’s significance is clear in hindsight, Madden and Chan were only trying to represent a 5,000-year relationship between Sersi (Chan) and Ikaris (Madden) as accurately as possible at the time of filming.