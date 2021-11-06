Is Eternals Star Richard Madden DATING Gemma Chan, Relationship LEAKED and More

The stars of Eternals Gemma Chan and Richard Madden are well aware of how important the love sequence between their characters is in Chloé Zhao’s Eternals.
After all, it’s the first real sex scene in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 26-film run.
While the scene’s significance is clear in hindsight, Madden and Chan were only trying to represent a 5,000-year relationship between Sersi (Chan) and Ikaris (Madden) as accurately as possible at the time of filming.
Madden tells The Hollywood Reporter, “I simply viewed [the sex scene] more in the storyline of these two characters and having that intimate moment between them.”
“As a result, I didn’t really see it in the perspective of the MCU, the larger picture, or even Disney.”
I was simply thinking about this movie, these characters, and that particular scene.
I would’ve been more apprehensive than you already are when filming a sex scene if I’d thought about the magnitude or significance of it.”
Chan was especially grateful for her shared history with Madden while filming the sequence, as the two actors have known each other for at least a decade.
“It helped that Richard and I have a history of trusting each other,” Chan explains.
“I had the impression that we were watching each other’s backs in that scene.
Doing sequences like that may be pretty risky, so I felt fortunate to be beside my friend.”
Chan and Madden discussed Zhao’s unique use of natural light and how it affects their performance in a recent interview with THR.
Then they reminisce about the unforgettable shooting days.
Richard Madden and Gemma Chan are not dating, despite Ikaris and Sersi being star-crossed lovers in Eternals.
While there were whispers of a possible romance between the two on social media at first, the two are simply good friends.
They’re so good friends that they’ve known each other for almost ten years.
It’s difficult, to say the least. How do you go about doing that? How can you truly put yourself in the shoes of individuals who have lived for 5,000 years on and off?So all you have to do now is try to connect it to your own experiences.I thought the concept of two characters who are quite different but are drawn to one other was fascinating.They’ve been through everything together and keep coming back to each other.That included something rather lovely, and it was fun to explore it with one of my oldest friends.
As Richard mentioned, we tried to locate some moments of truth and closeness among all the insane extravaganza, time leaps, and other things that come with a film like this.We basically sought to pinpoint those times where we felt grounded.What are their methods for making each other laugh?What do they do to irritate each other?So it was fantastic to be able to do it with someone I already knew.~ Gemma Chan
We didn’t plan it out, in my opinion.I’d say we talked about it a lot.We discussed the concept of people who have been in love for such a long time and have seen and done everything and why they keep going back and finding delight in each other.It’s a lovely love story to investigate.So I guess we just tried to work out how to add some honesty to a 5,000-year relationship from the beginning, sensitively.~ Richard Madden
Richard Madden’s current relationship status is unknown.
According to the Eternals singer, he prefers to keep his personal life private, so don’t hold your breath for an Instagram confirmation if he is seeing someone.
Jenna Coleman and Ellie Bamber were two of the Game of Thrones actor’s prior girlfriends.
Since then, he has kept his personal life out of the spotlight.
Given their closeness and the fact that the two were sequestered together last year, he’s also been linked to Teen Wolfactor Froy Gutierrez, but this has yet to be confirmed.
On November 5, 2021, Eternals is released.