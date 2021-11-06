Justin Bieber CHEATING on Hailey Baldwin and ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP Allegation by Inside Sources

Justin Bieber starred in an embarrassing and controversial scene when he was violent and not very courteous with the model Hailey Baldwin (his wife), because when he got out of a truck, the interpreter of Yummy slammed the door on his wife’s face. Through a video that has gone viral, you can see how the ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez, visibly serious, gets out of a black truck, and with his left hand, he throws the door of the car. Behind him and almost immediately Hailey Baldwin comes down after him.

Are the Justin Bieber’s rumors about his violent behavior true?

Despite the evidence shown in that and other videos that are also controversial, Hailey Bieber claims that all speculations about Bieber’s mistreatment of her are false, adding that she will not allow the rumors to affect her marriage to Justin Bieber. Although on several occasions Bieber has been accused of mistreating the model, she assured these rumors could not be further from reality.

The 24-year-old model recorded with Demi Lovato an episode of the 4D With Demi Lovato podcast in which she spoke about her marriage with the 27-year-old singer and allegations from the fans. She reiterated that she really is very lucky to say that she is with someone who is extremely respectful to her and who makes her feel special every day, and also that everyone who knows them would say the same. Hailey also added that such negative statements could not be further from the truth because they both have a lot of fun together. As an additional statement, she also said that she considers Bieber her best friend. She, too, said she knew that by marrying such a famous person as Justin Bieber, she and her husband would be the target of many rumors.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Justin Bieber’s Instagram account.

Despite how much Hailey Baldwin defended her relationship with her husband, Justin Bieber confessed to being unfaithful to Hailey Baldwin. In recent days, Justin Bieber has spoken about the challenges he faced in recent years such as depression, his drug use and Lyme disease that affected his health. On this occasion, the singer confirmed he was unfaithful to his wife, Hailey Baldwin, and her ex-partner, Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber opened up about experiences he shared with Hailey Balwin and Selena Gomez in an interview with Zane Lowe for the Apple Music station, where he acknowledged he betrayed their trust frequently. Bieber remembered the mistakes he made in the past, so he took time to build a stronger relationship with his current wife Hailey when they returned in 2018. According to the singer, the beginning of his romance with the model suffered many difficulties because of his inability to stop seeing other people. Furthermore, despite the respect they felt for each other during that time, they ended up hurting each other a lot.

The singer attributed his difficulties in committing to a monogamous lifestyle with Hailey to his experience with his previous girlfriend, which is why many American media pointed out that he was referring to Selena Gomez, who is the only known Bieber’s stable couple from 2010 to 2018.