Keanu Reeve’s SECRET ROLE in MCU LEAKED in The Eternals’ and You Missed it

This time the destiny of the world is in the hands of The Eternals, super-powerful beings created by The Celestials, an old cosmic race responsible for maintaining the balance of the universe. Have you already watched the movie?

The third film of Phase 4 of Marvel’s cinematographic universe finally came to cinemas, it is The Eternals, directed by the winner of the Oscar, Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and starring a large distribution led by Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Barry Keoghan, who plays Druig, an eternal with mental control powers, but did you know that Keanu Reeves, Rami Malek and other actors were considered for this role?

Marvel Studios has been trying since 2019 to close a deal with Keanu Reeves to be part of The Eternals movie. Now, in 2021, we witnessed Keanu is not part of The Eternals, but he could play a more interesting role in the future.

Keanu Reeves in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe

It is not a secret that Keanu’s fans have been asking for years to the MCU to include Keanu in their films. Marvel Studios has met with some of the most popular actors; like Henry Cavill and Keanu Reeves. Even Marvel Studios’ congratulations to Keanu Reeves for his last birthday awakened enormous suspicions. It may only have been a gesture of affection towards one of the best actors today as it is Keanu Reeves, but Marvel’s United Kingdom’s Twitter account has gone crazy to the fans of the cinematographic universe when congratulating the actor’s birthday. However, it has not been possible to realize anything yet and at the end of this year we will see him with Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christina Ricci and Erendira Ibarra in Matrix: Resurrections.

It is not a surprise for Marvel fans that most Marvel movies are full of cameos. Therefore, if we pay attention to The Eternals movie, we can notice one of these cameos which is linked to with Keanu Reeves. However, despite all the rumors about Keanu Reeves being part of The Eternals team, this actor will not be part of it, but he would portray another Marvel character. The directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, already have an idea of what would be a good role for him. They revealed in an exclusive interview with IMDB that Keanu could play a prominent role as Moon Knight.

The directors said that Keanu would be suitable to interpret this character, someone who is mysterious and a bit dark, who constantly deals with his own fears and explores his mortal side, despite his great powers and physical strength.

This character is a creation of Doug Moench and Don Perlin, debuted in 1975 at the Werewolf By Night # 32 comic. His name is Marc Spector, and he got his powers as part of a “second chance” after resurrection, thanks to the influence of an Egyptian god. Marc is an agile body-to-body fighter. His skills drew the attention of hidden Avengers, S.H.I.E.L.D and The Defenders in many publications. Although he has served as an ally of these groups, he is a hero who works alone.