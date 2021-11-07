Seth Rogen HATES and DESPISE James Franco, NEVER wants to Work with Him Again

The reason Seth Rogen will not be working with James Franco again is because of his latest sex scandal. There were accusations towards Franco about committing sexual misconduct in 2014 and 2018, allegations that the actor has denied. Both interpreters have worked together on various projects throughout their careers, such as The Interview (2014), The Disaster Artist (2017) and Spree to the End (2013).

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Rogen spoke of the ways he approached publicly, or did not address, the problematic behavior of Franco. As Rogen revealed, “it is not a coincidence” that the professional relationship between him and Franco has failed in recent years, and that he does not plan to continue working with the actor.

“What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover up and hide the actions of someone who does it,” Rogen explains in The Sunday Times as asked if he thinks the accusations against Franco could be true.

Furthermore, Seth Rogen has acknowledged that he regrets the joke he made in 2014 in his Saturday Night Live monologue. In it, Rogen mocked the accusation of a 17-year-old girl to whom Franco sent a message on Instagram to meet her. The joke was this: “I decided to play a prank on James Franco. I posed like a girl on Instagram. I told him I was very young”.

“I really regret making that joke,” Rogen said in the aforementioned media. “I also remember that interview in 2018 in which I commented that I would continue to work with James and the truth is that I have not done it and I have no plans right now,” he adds.

What’s the problem about?

Franco later it became an object of accusations in 2018, with several students of its former school of action accusing it of fraud, harassment and sexual exploitation. Since then, those accusations have been presented as a lawsuit, which was resolved in February of this year.

Two former students accused Franco of sexual misconduct while attending an acting school. Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal stated that what motivated them to talk about what happened with the interpreter was seeing him with a Time’s Up pin – the movement against sexual harassment – at the 2018 Golden Globes. Tither-Kaplan and Gaal, along with three other women, claimed that Franco abused his position of power. The lawsuit indicated that the actor made his students perform increasingly explicit sex scenes in front of the camera.

Rogen also stated in The Sunday Times that his friendship with Franco has also been tested, but that he does not believe that, for now, it is over. Seth Rogen also mentioned that he was not sure if he could define his friendship with Franco during this interview, but that many things have changed in their relationship and in their dynamics. Seth Rogen also commented that although the situation between the two is painful, it is not as painful and difficult as it is for many other people involved and that he has no compassion for himself in this situation.