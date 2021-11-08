Johnny Depp is DRAGGING Elon Musk and James Franco TO COURT Against Amber Heard

James Franco, 43, and Elon Musk 50, were subpoenaed on Oct. 26, according to court documents got by journalists. They were ordered to submit designated and described books, records, electronically stored information, and tangible things, including verbal conversations, phone calls, letters, emails, memos, and reports by January 17, 2022.

The documents request to be returned any communication between the men and Heard, 35, related to allegations of physical injury or harm suffered by her as a result of the alleged conduct of Depp, 58, and allegations of physical abuse or domestic violence committed by either, Depp or Heard.

Musk would be deposed on January 24, 2022, while Franco would be deposed on January 26, 2022. Their testimonies will be related to the one Depp filed for a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2019 after she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post on domestic violence. Although she did not mention her now ex-husband, he believes her accusations caused him to suffer financial loss.

After filing for divorce, Heard dated Musk intermittently from 2016 to 2018. Later, Depp accused Heard of having an affair with Franco, but she denied the claims of her ex-husband.

Evidence of Heard’s unfaithful with Musk and Franco

A security camera captured a video where Amber Heard behaved in a very affectionate attitude towards the billionaire Elon Musk. According to British press reports, the images were from a month later of Johnny Depp marrying Heard. The video was captured by the security camera of the private elevator that leads to the penthouse that Johnny Depp owns. The British newspaper Daily Mail was responsible for obtaining and filtering the images.

In the video, the 33-year-old actress appears to be wearing only a bathing suit with a kind of robe over it. As for Elon Musk, he wears a black T-shirt and jeans. Therefore, Johnny Depp accuses Heard and Musk of having an affair just a month after they were married in 2015. There is a 50 million dollar lawsuit against Heard in which billionaire Elon Musk is involved.

Amber Heard also would have been unfaithful with James Franco, since it seems that Elon Musk was not the only man with whom she was unfaithful to Johnny Depp.

During May 2016, actor James Franco was seen with Heard in the same elevator where the security camera captured the video in which she displayed inappropriate behavior with the CEO of Space X. Apparently none of them imagined that the Elevator of a luxurious penthouse in Los Angeles may have security cameras.

About the details of her meeting with Franco. Amber Heard commented that while she was talking with James Franco, he was surprised to see the mark of the blow that Johnny Depp left after throwing a cell phone at her in one of his alleged physical assaults. It was Amber Heard herself who has confirmed the identity of the man who appears in the videos.

The alleged dispute in which Depp threw the phone at her occurred, according to Heard, after a night of drugs and alcohol abuse by the actor. In this sense, Depp denied having beaten her and accused her of faking her injuries with the help of her friends, Rocky Pennington and Joshua Drew, to “extort” and “blackmail” him after her divorce.