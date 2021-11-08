Money Heist Season 6: Is Tokyo Alive and Returning? Everything You Need to Know

Money Heist is gearing up for its grand finale with volume 2 of its season 5 in December, and following the events of the first part, fans are hungry for details. Now we have the first preview. Money Heist’s season 5 has already released the first part of what is the last season of the series. After seeing such a dramatic ending, fans already want to see the outcome of this latest hit by the Professor’s band and the original Atresmedia fiction.

Tokyo comes back at the end of the teaser of Money Heist: “Till death unites us”

Luckily we already knew that the second part of season 5 would not keep us waiting, and that it would be released in December of this year. But they are already preparing fans for what is coming in these last episodes of the series. And the first step to increase the enthusiasm of the followers of the series has been to present a first and significant advance.

With a very evocative one minute video about Kintsugi art, of repairing broken fragments with gold, the countdown to end this robbery of the Bank of Spain has begun. Tokyo reappears in the teaser, narrating the events that happened during part one of season 5. This is something that many people wondered if it would continue to happen after the last episode aired … The trailer ends with the phrase “till death unites us”, thus leaving a huge expectation to see the end of the series.

What will happen to The Professor?

The Professor, played by Álvaro Morte, has been in a difficult situation since Alicia Sierra (played by Najwa Nimri) found his hiding place and has been boycotting his communication with the gang. Still, everything seemed like it was going to end in an alliance after helping to give birth to Inspector Sierra’s son. Although, after seeing the pliers hidden up her sleeve, everything shows that there will be more problems for The Professor.

Is it really the end of Tokyo?

On the other hand, the band is still cornered in the Bank of Spain, which ended up unleashing that tragic end for Tokyo (played by Úrsula Corberó), trying to buy some time for her fellas to escape. Although, it seems that there is a theory that states that not everything is what it seems about the death of Tokyo. Some fans suggest that, having not seen Tokyo’s body and considering the ambiguous way in which she disappears, she could be still alive. This is something a bit miracle, but in this series you never know.

In addition, there is another theory which states that, being the narrator of the series, she could be the only survivor. This theory may gain more force, due to the teaser they have presented recently, as Úrsula returns to lend her voice.

The last theory is based on the statements that Úsula Corberó made in Variety: “When we finished recording, I decided I would not say goodbye to Tokyo. It was all very bleak, so I decided I would take her forever and never close the doors to a return. The best thing for me now is to continue with other projects, but that does not mean that I cannot return in a few years. “