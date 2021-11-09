Charlie Cox, Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield CONFIRMED in Spiderman 3 in MAJOR LEAK

Leaked images of Spider-Man: No Way Home confirm the appearance of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Charlie Cox, who played Matt Murdock in the Netflix series Daredevil. A day after the release of the first official poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Canadian film critic and youtuber, John Campea, leaked a couple of images of the next Marvel and Sony film, which confirm several rumors that have been circulating in the Internet.

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Filtered images of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Charlie Cox

The first image shows Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, along with Tom Holland. This has been heavily rumored, although Garfield has flatly denied it for months. The other picture shows Matt Murdock, yes, Daredevil, who is played by Charlie Cox. This photo shows Matt Murdock sitting at the table with Peter Parker, Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and ‘Happy’ Hogan (Jon Favreau).

Apparently, the images are real, or at least one of them, as some users on Twitter point out that they have been claimed for copyright by Sony Pictures.

The first returned character of the previous Spider-Man cast will also be present: it is J.K. Simmons, who after making a surprise appearance in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home will reprise his role as J. Jonah Jameson.

On the other hand, the first trailer confirmed what many fans expected, a plot focused on the multiverse. The history of the multiverse brings Doctor Strange, who seeks to reverse the revelation of Peter’s secret identity. However, the multiverse is also responsible for Spider-Man’s previous villains, Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and others returning. Therefore, it is logical to think that if the villains of previous Spider-Man sagas appeared in this movie, so would the heroes.

Other faces fans are hoping to see are those of the former Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) and Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone).

Anyway, in the trailer we can see how Peter Parker will have to defend himself from the accusation of having killed Mysterio, then, the presence of Matt Murdock as the lawyer who solves his legal problems has also been rumored for months, and this is where we would see Charlie Cox. According to fan theories, the man in a suit who never shows his face and who appears next to Peter when he gives a statement at the police station is actually Charlie Cox. We will have to wait until the new trailer … or even until the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As additional information, it is also very likely to see Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom. Let’s recall that in the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) can be seen speculating with Venom about the details that happened with Peter Parker while watching television in a hotel room. For this reason, we shouldn’t be surprised if in a few more years we see a plot about Spider-Man vs. Venom or a movie about The Sinister Six.