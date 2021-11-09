Game of Thrones Prequel: From Emilia Clarke to Kit Harington. List of All Characters Returning in the Prequel

In the midst of the fall premieres season, HBO released the first official trailer for House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel, that will hit small screens in 2022.

“Gods, kings, fire and blood. Dreams did not make us kings, dragons did”, says a message in the trailer, which lasts one minute and 17 seconds.

Beyond that, the video doesn’t reveal much about the plot; However, the viewer can enjoy several iconic elements of The Targaryens, the first family to conquer Westeros: bloody fights and radiant white hair. Also, we can see some new and rejuvenated members of this family, one of the longest-lived in the universe created by the writer George R.R. Martin. And, of course, the Iron Throne could not be missing.

Which characters that will be in this prequel?

House of the Dragon happens about 200 years before the canonical line of the first series, as it tells the story of House Targaryen, a family that ruled Westeros before Robert Baratheon took the throne in a rebellion against “The Mad King”, Aerys II Targaryen. The plot of this project will focus on House Targaryen and a great civil war, which would become known as The Dance of the Dragons.

We previously met the first confirmed actor for the production: Paddy Considine. According to official data, he will play King Viserys Targaryen, selected by the Lords of Westeros to replace Jaehaerys Targaryen in the Great Council of Harrenhal. There was also a rumor about the presence of Travis Fimmel, (Ragnar‘ in ‘Vikings), but now we know that is false.

Regarding the cast, viewers will meet Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith will play Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy will play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Another character that will appear is Alicent Hightower, which will be played by Olivia Cooke. Game of Thrones‘ fans will also see Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and Steve Toussain as Corlys Velaryon.

The Game of Thrones spin-off will have Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal as co-showrunners. On the other hand, they will also be executive producers with George R.R. Martin and Vince Gerardis. Its premiere is expected in 2022.

Recently, this saga added new interpreters to its cast. In this list, people will see Ryan Corr, Graham McTavish, David Horovitch, Matthew Needham, Jefferson Hall, Bill Paterson and Gavin Spokes.

The above will respectively personify Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong, the strongest man in the Seven Kingdoms; the twins Lord Jason and Tyland Lannister, gentlemen and politicians of Casterly Rock; Grand Master Mellos, advisor of King Viserys, Ser Harrold Westerling, member of the Royal Guard; Larys Strong, son of the Master of Laws; Lord Lyman Beesbury, Master of Coins in the Council of Viserys, and Lord Lyonel Strong, Master of Law and Lord of Harrenhal.

Among other things, this history of medieval houses and wars for power in the lands of the old world has offered Hollywood a hotbed of artists, who have catapulted their careers as a result. Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner or Jason Momoa were greatly benefited by appearing in it. It should be noted that its finale was broadcasted in May 2019. With this, a page was turned, but the story has not finished yet.