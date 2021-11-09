ROCKSTAR HAS SOME NEW INFO ON GTA 6 RELEASE DATE AND POSSIBLE VICE CITY REMASTER

We know you’re excited to learn more about Rockstar’s massive open-world crime game GTA 6, and you’re not alone in your desire to learn more. It hasn’t prevented fans, both dedicated and casual, from guessing about what the future holds for them in the franchise despite the fact that it hasn’t been formally confirmed yet.

While Grand Theft Auto 6 has yet to be formally revealed, there is a great deal of anticipation for it. At this moment, it appears that the game will be revealed at some point in the not-too-distant future.

In April 2020, when Kotaku reported on the creation of a “new grand theft auto” game, some suspected that it might be Grand Theft Auto VI. We may safely assume that we’ll have to wait a long time before learning anything about the game, given its potential release date of 2024/5.

Furthermore, GTA 5 is still a tremendous success and will be updated and enlarged in the coming year, so it stands to reason that a new installment in the long-running game will be released soon after. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be published on November 11, 2021, and it will include remasters of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, all of which look absolutely stunning in their respective remastered forms.

GTA 6 Trailer Easter Egg

Several GTA 6 fans noticed a probable Easter egg in the trailer for the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which they believe is a reference to the upcoming game (via Game Rant). Tommy Vercetti, the anti-hero of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, can be seen riding around on a motorcycle with a license plate that reads “Vice City” with the initials “I C S L V” on it in the 40-second video. A theory that viewers have that they can decode the license plate’s meaning by decoding “Vice City Is Coming Soon” in conjunction with the Roman Numeral “LV,” or 55, is correct has been put forward by viewers who feel they can do so. It is possible that the number 55 refers to December 16, which happens exactly one month and one day after the publication of the GTA trilogy teaser, which was released on October 22. It is assumed that Rockstar will reveal the release date of GTA 6 sometime in the next several months, however, some Twitter users, such as NEWSLEAKSGTAS, are skeptical.

It has been speculated that Rockstar will release the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 before the end of 2021, with the game slated for release in either November or December of that year, according to reports. According to reports, the phrase “Vice Metropolis Is Coming Soon” alludes to claims that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set in a contemporary Miami-inspired version of the city that served as the location for Grand Theft Auto III and its 2006 spin-off, Vice City Stories.

It should be reiterated that the speculated release of Grand Theft Auto 6 in December is nothing more than coincidental events and that all of this is pure guesswork on the side of fans. Given the fact that Grand Theft Auto 5 was launched more than eight years ago, there is reason to suppose that fans are eagerly awaiting news of a new game in the franchise to be announced. However, despite the fact that Rockstar has made no official statements about Grand Theft Auto 6, it is realistic to expect that when the game is officially published, the internet will be more than ready.