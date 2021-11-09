The Kissing Booth 4 is Happening on Netflix. Release Date and Production Updates

The third and last film of The kissing booth was released on August 11, but fans of the saga created by Beth Reekles are already wondering if there will be a fourth part. Based on the homonymous novel by the author Beth Reekles, The Kissing Booth 3 has a not completely closed ending, which would open the possibility of continuing to see King and company again together on screen. As we could see in the third movie of this saga, Elle, her boyfriend Noah, and her best friend Lee try to enjoy their last summer before Elle and Lee leave for college. But there are more than a few obstacles to have fun and live the carefree summer these teens crave. First, you still don’t know which college you are going to. She has to decide if she wants to go to Harvard to be with her boyfriend Noah, or to Berkeley to be with her best friend Lee. To make things worse, Lee and Noah’s mother, played by the fabulous Molly Ringwald, drops a bombshell on the children. She sells the beach house. Then, the kids have to, literally, wrap up their childhood memories while trying to enjoy the summer.

What is the release date of The Kissing Booth 4 on Netflix?

The third movie was premiered on Netflix on August 11, 2021. Currently, no renewal announcements have been made regarding The Kissing Booth 4. Actor Jacob Elordi said in an interview that the third movie was the last one, but it’s hard to believe that Netflix won’t make other movies if the third one exceeds expectations.

It’s important to remember that the third movie came out of the book, which means it’s possible to keep the party going with fresh stories for other movies. However, Netflix likes to end these movies and series after 3 releases. So there is almost no hope for The Kissing Booth 4 to be released. However, if all parties wish to continue, then the release date for The Kissing Booth 4 could be set for 2023; we just have to wait until the actors and screenwriter have an agreement.

The statement (the end of an era, the beginning of everything else) in the lower part of the cover of the last book of The Kissing Booth 3 makes us believe that there could be a fourth part of the story: either in prequel format, or telling the life of Elle during and after college. Also, there is a theory that this story could return in serial format, although this jump has not been confirmed.

What we might expect to happen in the fourth movie is that if Elle chooses to follow her man, it would be exciting to see their relationship unfold. By choosing Berkeley, it is possible that his friendship with Lee evolves into something else and that Noah feels completely betrayed by his brother and his girlfriend to the point of disappearing completely from the board.

Or, if the situation took a darker turn, Noah would seek revenge on the couple, but that would mean that the movie would no longer follow its type of romantic comedy.